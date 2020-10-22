Loveless Again: Channing Tatum Is Single After Jessie J Confirms Split

Channing Tatum is back to the market after Jessie J confirmed that they have split, again.

In her recent Instagram post, the British singer-songwriter, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, declared that being single during the pandemic is difficult.

"What my pupils are actually doing while I calmly stare at you trying to get a quick read on your energy...Single life in a pandemic is [crystal ball emoji].. It's supposed to be funny. So don't get serious, Sally in the comments. Sorry if your name is Sally, and you aren't serious," she wrote as she sipped a glass of red wine and showed off her twerking skills.

Meanwhile, fans flocked to the comment section and expressed their support for the 32-year-old singer.

"You deserved to be happy and treated like a queen that you are," one wrote, while an individual went to ask: "How are you even single?????? You are so beautiful."

Another fan appeared to be doubtful over her current relationship status.

"Jessie J single????????? Surely not!!"

On the other hand, one fan took a jab at Tatum and left a hilarious comment.

"Yasss sis made him wish he still had dat azz!!"

Jessie J and Channing Tatum's Complicated Relationship

For two years, the public has witnessed how the "21 Jump Street" actor and the "Price Tag" hitmaker had an on-again-off-again relationship on social media.

In April, People magazine reported that the two have ended their relationship after getting back together in January.

A source told the publication that it's better for the two to live their lives separately.

"They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on," an insider revealed, adding: "It's totally amicable."

The pair were first linked in October 2018 following the 40-year-old actor's separation from his then-wife Jenna Dewan.

At the time, Tatum and the "Masterpiece" songstress were spotted getting cozy in Seattle, Washington, as he had his arm around Jessie.

A month later, their dating rumors intensified after the "White House Down" star was photographed attending the singer's concert at Wiltern Theater, alongside his 5-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with Dewan.

Meanwhile, the "Bang Bang" singer reciprocated Tatum's sweet gesture and went to the opening night of his "Magic Mike Live" in London.

On her IG Story, Jessie applauded the actor and congratulated him on having a wonderful show.

In 2019, it appeared that the Alabama-born actor confirmed the speculations about their relationship after he shared a heartfelt Instagram post for the British singer's birthday and called him "baby."

"Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts, and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday, Baby," Tatum wrote, with a black and white photo of Jessie.

