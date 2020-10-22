J.Lo Heartbreak: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez To Call Off Wedding This Year?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one of the A-list Hollywood couples whose supposed wedding has been affected by the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic.

After getting engaged last March 2019, the 50-year-old pop icon and 44-year-old baseball superstar initially planned to tie the knot in a romantic Italian setting this year.

But a source told US Weekly back in April that everything was put on hold due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Italy and the United States.

Six months later, J.Lo and A.Rod's wedding plans are still up in the air, so they decided to just call it off in the meantime.

While some couples scheduled to get married this year just settled for a lowkey and intimate wedding ceremony with limited guests, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are willing to take a step back and wait until the time is right for their dream wedding.

A source recently told the "HollywoodLife" that while the couple is looking forward to getting married, they are not in a rush. The insider claims that the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker is ready to unleash her inner bridezilla once the pandemic is over.

"They are so looking forward to getting married, and once this pandemic is over, Jen is going to go full force on a wedding," the source revealed.

The insider also dropped some wedding details, such as their kids' involvement, namely Natasha, 15, Ella, 13 (A-Rod's daughter with Cynthia Scurtis), and 12-year-old twins, Emme and Maximillian (J.Lo's kids with Marc Anthony).

They want all four children to be a part of the wedding ceremony.

"JLO and AROD are completely on the same page, and their families mesh so well," the insider claims.

"When it comes to blending families - and being a stepmom and AROD being a stepdad - everyone is [focused on] the best interests for the kids. There is no drama going on anywhere," the insider added.

Despite the pressure to seal the deal, the source said that as of now, the couple is just chillin' and "totally cool with all that is going on."

When the lockdown was implemented all over the world, J. Lo and A.Rod did not panic. Instead, they just go with the flow and wait for the right time as they want their wedding to be "something very special."

The bride-to-be is the one very chill as she is used to last-minute changes being a performer all her life.

"Jen has been so cool about this whole thing," the source said.

Instead of stressing and freaking out, the pop icon is confident that "their wedding day will be perfect, no matter what."

"Jennifer and Alex love each other very much and don't need to be married to solidify this," the source added.

Aside from J.Lo and A.Rod, other celebrity couples also had to postpone their wedding this year, including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie.

