His Royal Thighness: Prince William Becomes King of Memes!

Prince William went from being "His Royal Highness" to "His Royal Thighness" real quick after his KFC blunder went viral.

The royal family members are expected to maintain composure whenever they are in public. However, Prince William probably found a fast-food restaurant attractive enough to take a peek at it.

Earlier this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, visited Massalami Mohammed Elmassalami Ayad. He is part of the Food Hub in Hackney and got featured in the Hold Still project.

But before their meeting, Prince William overshadowed his own royal duty after the camera caught him squinting into a KFC restaurant window.

This rare, meme-worthy event caused fans to go crazy, with some even hailing him as the King of Memes.

KFC, the fast-food restaurant chain that caught the prince's attention, posted multiple memes on their Twitter account.

One tweet showed a picture of the duke alongside the caption, "William whispered quietly to himself: 'Oh, I just can't wait to be wing.'"





The fast-foot chain immediately followed it with a statement expressing how they regretted not calling him "properly."

"I'm sad I didn't call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet [to be honest]."

The tweets garnered thousands of likes and retweets from netizens. Meanwhile, royal fans did not miss the moment as they also shared their reactions online.

Prince William Now The King of Memes

On the same tweets posted by KFC, royal fans flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions about Prince William's photo.

"Hahaha!!! Can you imagine the reaction of the person sitting on the other side of this window??" One fan said. "You happen to look up right into the eyes of none other than Prince William. (What I wouldn't give to be that person!)"

Another one wrote, "Probably didn't go in there when he found out it's Halal like most of the London restaurants."

"What a fabulous King he will be! The U.K. will be that much more of an incredible country when he takes the throne. Don't get me wrong I adore our Queen (not keen on Charles) but Wills & Kate? Wowzer!" another Twitter user exclaimed.

Royal Memes?

It was not the first time a royal drew laughs, though.

In July 2020, Prince William's father, Prince Charles, dropped by at the Cotswold Farm Park with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. They wanted to know more about the contributions they have been offering to sustain the rare breeds of several animals.

Among the snaps taken on the farm, one hilarious photo won people's attention, and it quickly became a fan-favorite.

The hilarious picture saw the heir to the throne in the background, while a curious goat became the subject in the foreground as it gazed over the fence.

The particular photo garnered a lot of comments online after one royal watcher re-uploaded the image on Twitter alongside the caption: "Thank you to the photographer. This made me laugh this morning."

These events surely made the atmosphere a little lighter for the royal family and royal fans amid the crises the country has been facing.

