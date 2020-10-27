5 Top Celebrity Voting Thirst Traps Amid US Presidential Elections

With the U.S. national election fast approaching, Hollywood stars are using their platform to urge Americans to exercise their constitutional right to vote and make a difference.

Over the past few weeks, celebrities are getting more creative to pass on the "please vote" message over social media and encourage them to vote in the best way they know.

For example, supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid regularly post about when and how their fans can participate in the national elections.

On the other hand, Taylor Swift officially endorsed former Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden on her Instagram, while music icon Kid Rock chose to show his support to current U.S. President Donald Trump during his campaign rally in Michigan last September.

However, some took it to the next level and opted for NSFW posts to get the public's attention.

With this, here are the top five celebrity thirst traps to get more people to vote.

Kylie Jenner

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star Kylie Jenner urged her nearly 200 million Instagram followers after posting a sultry bikini pic to get fans to register to vote.

The beauty mogul shared a series of sizzling snaps donning a floral bandeau top with a matchy skimpy bottom that accentuated her famous curves.

"But are you registered to vote? Click the link in my bio.. let's make a plan to vote together," she captioned as she shared the link of Vote.org.

Interestingly, The Hill cited that the online voter registration and verification tool traced a surge of 1,500% in interactions among the users following Jenner's post.

"Following Kylie Jenner's Instagram post, the surge in interactions with Vote.org's registration verification tool speaks to an energy among young Americans who want to make sure their voices have heard this election," Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey mentioned in a statement.

Chris Evans

After accidentally breaking the internet with his NSFW photo, Chris Evans used his leaked photo to encourage millions of his fans to participate in the national election.

In a lighthearted tweet, he mentioned, "Now that I have your attention.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" followed by a facepalm and shrugging emoji.

Michael B. Jordan

Earlier this month, Michael B. Jordan stunned his fans with a risque snap to remind his 15 million Instagram followers to vote.

The "Black Panther" star shared a very sexual thirst trap with his muscular bare chest and lip biting photo as he captioned it "Vote Early."

Ashley Graham

Plus-size model and television presenter Ashley Graham joined the slew of celebrities who are using their platform for a good cause.

The new mom donned a tonal ensemble, wearing a beige leather long sleeves and cargo pants while posing with her top open--showing off her lace bra.

"Vote like your depend on it - or how about you just use your voice and VOTE!

We have exactly a month, folks!" she wrote.

Tana Mongeau

Youtube celebrity Tana Mongeau had a different way of posting her NSFW snap to encourage the public to register and vote.

Over her Instagram, the blonde beauty wore a high waist string bikini, but instead of her face, she covered it with a photo of Biden as her way to urge fans to vote for the former VP.

"Update #bootyforbiden broke tana uncensored. Love to see so many ppl who want change as badly as I do. U don't need my ass to know what's right for America so go VOTE! Today was fun, ily," she captioned.

