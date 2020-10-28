COVID-19 Positive: Khloe Kardashian Details Suffering After Getting Coronavirus

Khloe Kardashian just revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19.

In the recent clip of their reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," the mother-of-one confirmed that she contracted the deadly disease earlier this year.

"Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days," she mentioned in a self-recording video while wearing black pajamas and lying on her bed.

Khloe Kardashian Details Her COVID-19 Symptoms

The Good American founder also felt severe migraines, which she called the "craziest headache" she ever had.

"I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn't say it was a migraine," Khloe shared.

Khloe also went to detail other symptoms that she experienced, including vomiting, shaking, hot and cold flashes, and coughing.

"The coughing - my chest would burn when I coughed. My throat is still not fully recovered clearly, let me tell you that sh** is real, but we are all going to get through this."

She concluded the clip by leaving a positive note to fans, saying: "I pray if we follow orders and listen, we're all going to be OK. May God bless us all."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), patients with mild symptoms may experience fever or chills, cough, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Moreover, the health institute also explained that a person might experience this two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

It appears that the reality star may have fallen sick after getting back from the babymoon of her best friend, Malika Haqq, in early March which took place at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa near Palm Springs.

Aside from Khloe, Malika's twin Khadijah Haqq-McCray and three others were also present in the said event.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner "Anxious" About Khloe's Test Result

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian seemed to be worried about her younger sister's health status.

In the confessionals, the KKW Beauty mogul expressed her concern waiting for Khloe's COVID-19 result.

"We're just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not," she mentioned, adding: "I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she's so sick. And that really scares me for her, 'cause I can tell that she's now getting scared and that she's really nervous about it."

In another clip, the Kardashian matriarch admitted that she was also very anxious about the situation and would "jump on the phone with every doctor who would take [her] call."

Moreover, the momager said that she was "trying to find somebody that could help her," but all they can do at the moment was to wait for the test result.

In August, the "KUWTK" teaser suggested that the blonde beauty may have acquired coronavirus after a clip showed the reality star getting a nasal swab test.

