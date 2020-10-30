Kanye West Brings Back Kim Kardashian's Father From Death For Her 40th Birthday

After receiving a major backlash for her "tone-deaf" 40th birthday celebration amid the coronavirus global pandemic, Kim Kardashian has now brought fans to tears as she revealed her husband, Kanye West's incredible gift to her. A 3-D hologram of her father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

In an Instagram post, Kim shared a nearly 3-minute clip, which she labeled as "Hologram from Heaven, the renowned lawyer talks to the celebrant and wished her a happy birthday.

According to Kim, she and her siblings watched her father come to life over and over again, which made them emotional.

Message from Heaven

During Mr. Kardashian's speech, he reminisced the good old days when Kim was young and expressed how proud he is of the woman she has become.

"Happy birthday, Kimberly! Look at you, you're 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful, just like when you were a little girl," the father-of-four said.

"I am so proud of the woman you have become, Kimberly, and all that you've accomplished. All the hard work and businesses you have built are incredible. But most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy," he added.

Mr. Kardashian, who died due to cancer 17 years ago, also commended Kim for marrying the "most genius man" and become the "most amazing mother" to their children.

"Keep what you are doing, Kimberly. You are a beautiful soul and know that I am very proud of you, and I'm always with you," Rob Sr. said.

"I love you, Kimberly. Tell Khloe, Kourtney, and Rob, I love them, and I miss you all," he added.

Overwhelming Emotions

In the caption of her Instagram post, the "KKW Beauty," mogul said she received the most thoughtful gift from her 43-year-old husband.

"I can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom, and closest friends to experience together," Kim wrote.

"Thank you so much, Kanye, for this memory that will last a lifetime," she added.

In the comment section, Kim's 36-year-old sister Khloe said it was the "most special gift ever," while their youngest brother Rob just expressed his emotion through a crying emoji.

Sources told "TMZ" that the surprise happened during Kim's private island getaway. He leads Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Rob, and Kris Jenner in a dark room where the hologram was unveiled.

Kardashian family watched the hologram message several times together with the guests and requested to have a private moment with Rob Kardashian Sr.'s 3D version.

Kanye West's Effort

Meanwhile, an insider revealed that the "Yeezy" founder had put a lot of effort and attention to bring Robert Sr back to life for her wife's birthday. Kanye started planning the surprise gift early in September.

The source said that Kanye spent a lot of time in the studio watching over old videos and audio of the late-lawyer so they can bring this fantastic 3-D version of him to life, and Artificial Intelligence was used to finish the ultimate birthday surprise.

