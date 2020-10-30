Gwen Stefani's Kids Very Involved in Blake Shelton Engagement Plans

Blake Shelton has reportedly included Gwen Stefani's kids during the entire engagement plan.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the country musician made sure he involved his fiance's kids in the entire process - Kingston (14), Zuma (12), and Apollo (6) - and every step of the way in his engagement plans.

The kids are from Gwen's previous marriage with ex-husband singer Gavin Rossdale.

The insider explained that the 44-year-old is very close to the kids.

"They talked it through, and Blake made sure they were part of the excitement," the insider revealed.

Speaking of the engagement ring, Blake Shelton reportedly gave Gwen Stefani a custom-made engagement ring from a designer he knew for so long and have used in the past to make bracelets for her. It reportedly cost Blake $500,000.

And as for the much-awaited proposal? The insider revealed that Blake took the traditional route - asking Gwen's dad to have his blessing in marrying his daughter.

"Blake's plan to propose to Gwen by asking her father for her hand in marriage. Gwen is very traditional, so he truly felt that asking her father for approval was the proper thing to do."

Lucky for Blake, Gwen's dad also reportedly adores him.

Gwen, meanwhile, has been ready to walk down the aisle for a long time now, and thankfully, "Blake knew this was the perfect time."

On Monday, it has been reported that Blake Shelton finally proposed to Gwen Stefani on October 17 in the country superstar's home in Oklahoma.

Another tipster explained to Entertainment Tonight why it took Blake five years of dating to get down on one knee finally.

"Blake has been the one who wanted to take it slow in the beginning, but recently, he decided it was time."

When the couple spent their time together during the pandemic, they had a lot of time to think about their future, and that's when they saw the importance of spending life with the person you love.

The insider explained, "Gwen takes marriage very seriously and was disappointed that her first marriage didn't work out."

"She wasn't in a hurry because she wanted to ensure Blake was ready."

The couple has been extremely busy with their work and their lives but still, continues to have time with each other as much as they can.

"The pandemic has given them both the time they needed to slow down and just appreciate and love each other."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani worked on several projects together, including the hit "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani was reportedly ecstatic about the surprise proposal from her beau.

After falling in love on the set of "The Voice" in 2015, the "No Doubt" singer couldn't be happier to say "yes please" when Blake popped the question.

A source told People Magazine that the pair initially kept their engagement a secret for a few days, but they were eager to share it with everyone else.

Blake and Gwen did take to their respective Instagram accounts to share the good news.

Aside from the proposal, early this month, the couple also won the CMT Music award for Best Collaborative Video for "Nobody But You."

