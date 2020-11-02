Justin Bieber Gets Honest About Suicidal Thoughts Due To Fan Bullying

Justin Bieber dropped a shocking revelation about his mental health struggles during the early stages of his career.

In 2008, a then 13-year-old aspiring singer was discovered through his YouTube cover song videos by talent manager Scooter Braun.

A year later, he released his debut EP My World, which included chart-topping songs "One Time," "One Less Lonely Girl." After which, the rest was history.

However, it's no secret that the "Baby" hitmaker was plagued by controversies and scandals as he struggled to cope with his rapid rise to fame.

Justin Bieber on Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts in the Past

Now, in his latest YouTube Originals documentary "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter," the Canadian superstar opened up about his personal life and the negative effects of growing up in the spotlight.

"There were so many people that were just so mean. Random people saying things like, 'You suck! You look like a girl!'" he shared. "I would shake it off like it didn't bother me, but that stuff bothered me, and it affected how I acted and how I treated people."

Moreover, Bieber got honest as he confessed that he had suicidal thoughts in the past.

"There were times where I was really, really suicidal," he mentioned, noting that he reached a point when he asked himself if the "pain was ever going to go away?"

"It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent," Bieber added.

Despite his numerous achievements and success in his career, the "What Do You Mean" artist had a rough time living up to the public's expectation.

"You are this like, star that is supposed to have it all together, and you don't realize the power of just saying, 'Hey, this is how I'm feeling,'" he said. "I just kind of let the insecurities of everything going on dictate how I started to move."

His struggles with fame led him to alcohol and drug addiction, which was previously described by his longtime manager as his "dark period."

At the time, his team would cosntantly check on him and make sure that he wouldn't do something crazy.

In the latter part of his documentary, the "Intentions" singer explained the importance of being open about mental health struggles.

He then encouraged his fans to seek professional help and "say it out loud" if they feel lonely or need someone to talk to.

"There's a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain," he furthered.

Life With Hailey Baldwin

With all his fame and controversies, the 26-year-old pop star appears to be in a more stable life now alongside his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

The two secretly tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse. A year later, they had their church wedding at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, as confirmed by People.

The young couple's second wedding was attended by 154 guests, including "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star's Kendall and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi, close pal Jaden Smith, Usher, and manager Scooter Braun.

