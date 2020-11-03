Kris Jenner Reveals TRUE Thoughts About Kanye West's Robert Kardashian Hologram Gift

Kris Jenner shared her thoughts about Kanye West's incredible gift during Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday.

In her recent interview on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live, the famous momager revealed what the family felt upon seeing a hologram of her late husband, Robert Kardashian Sr.

She recalled that the guests were all clueless about what was about to happen after being asked to transfer to a dark room.

"You know, we didn't really know what was happening because it was such a small group, inner circle. Just our family and a few friends," she explained, adding, "And when we were summoned to this room and said you know, 'Kanye has a gift.'"

The 64-year-old reality star mentioned that the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan was stunned, and the whole environment was filled with emotions after seeing the 3D version of the famed lawyer.

Jenner went on to describe the Grammy Award winner as the "king of gift" for pulling off a one-of-a-kind and memorable present not just for his wife but for the whole family.

"It started, and we just all started to cry. It was just so intense," Jenner shared. "I must have watched it 20 times. It was really good. He is the king of gifts, and he worked on that for a really long time. So, it was definitely one of the most incredible things I have ever seen. It was really wild."

Upon seeing the video for the first time, the mother-of-six revealed that they were "all in tears" and that they wanted to "see it again and again and again."

The reality star continued and admitted she needed a moment for herself to enjoy and "digest" the "beautiful moment."

In the said video, the lawyer turned businessman appeared in a hologram video donning a beige tuxedo with matchy trousers as he wished his daughter on her 40th birthday.

The Kardashian patriarch recalled the special moments with her daughters and told Kim how beautiful and proud he is as a father.

The hologram Robert also spoke about the KKW Beauty founder's journey to becoming a lawyer and said that he is happy for the reality star for continuing his legacy.

Moreover, in Robert Kardashian Sr.'s monologue, he described the "All of the lights" hitmaker as "the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world."

According to TMZ, the iconic rapper exerted a lot of effort and has teamed up with production company Kaleida to create the hologram.

A source told the outlet that the Yeezy creator "spent a lot of time in the studio pouring over old video and audio of Robert to bring the vision to life, and AI was used to finish off the project."

In addition, it was also mentioned that Kanye started the project in early September.

