Ben Affleck 'Wasting Away,' Plans to Do Some Soul-Searching?

Is Ben Affleck okay?

According to the National Enquirer, the former "Batman" star is "wasting away," and friends are thinking that he's taking his health regimen way too far.

Their insider snitched that the 48-year-old actor usually weighs 208 pounds but now has withered down to 165 pounds, sparking health fears from his closest pals.

"Ben's withering away, and it's worrying."

"A nutritionist put him on a sensible plan, but he's altered it with his own fantastical ideas," the source added.

These days, the former husband of Jennifer Garner is reportedly avoiding anything carbs, including bread and pasta.

"He'll eat cantaloupe and blueberries one day and nuts and seeds the next day," the source revealed.

They also claimed that Ben Affleck would only drink boiled water and green tea for 24 hours and then break his fast by consuming a small quinoa bowl.

When it comes to some fish, he also likes it steamed, but with no added salt.

Ben also purchased an at-home sauna where he will sit in it for an hour every day, despite already sweating off the pounds by exercising.

"Instead of pumping iron, his own exercises using his own body weight, like ten-minute plans."

Heartbreakingly, the "Daredevil" star has reportedly dumped his favorite Dunkin Donut caramel lattes and has been ignoring his girlfriend's cheat day suggestions.

"Ben insists on sticking to his punishing diet," the source said. "He thinks he looks great, but his pals fear he's traded on addiction for another."

"He's fading away before everyone eyes," the source claimed.

Bound for East Coast?

In other news, the Boston-raised actor is said to be considering booking a one-way ticket home, saying goodbye to his life in Hollywood.

An insider told OK! Magazine that he has become "disenchanted" with Tinseltown living and having returned from filming his film "The Last Duel" in Ireland exhausted him with his Los Angeles life.

They said, "He's desperate for a change. Mostly, he just wants a simpler life."

Ben's also reportedly done a lot of soul searching this year but wants to get out of the entertainment industry's superficialities.

"He'd like to get back to nature, somewhere like rural Massachusetts or maybe Maine."

The insider added that Ben Affleck is hoping to convince Ana de Armas would come with him.

"He thinks it will be better for their relationship if they get away from Los Angeles."

Meanwhile, when it comes to his kids, Ben is said to be planning to fly regularly back and forth to see his kids he shares with Jennifer Garner - Violet (14), Seraphina (11), and Samuel (18).

Rumors?

However, it's best to take these reports with a grain of salt.

There's no indication that Ben Affleck is moving out of Hollywood.

An insider revealed to E! News that he is in a great place in his life.

"Friends are so happy to see Ben happy and healthy and feeling good."

Besides, though he is losing weight, he still appears to be in tip-top shape when he stepped out over Halloween weekend.

He is using the coronavirus pandemic to focus successfully on his health and fitness journey without going overboard.

According to a source who spoke to the outlet, Ben gets help to slim down with a personal, professional trainer.

"He has been incredibly dedicated and committed to his workouts, and he sees impressive results."

