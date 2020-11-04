Ashley Graham Absolutely Destroys Beauty Standards With Nude Selfie

Ashley Graham is empowering women by redefining the ideal beauty standards.

The Sports Illustrated model shared to her 11.7 million Instagram followers a glimpse of how she spent her 33rd birthday with husband, Justin Ervin, and son Isaac.

The series of snaps also included a nude selfie from her bathtub alongside a caption, "perfect bday with my boys (and if you didn't vote yet, get out there tomorrow folks!!)"

In the photo, the plus size model wore nothing but a gold chain necklace as she posed with her messy hair and unshaved armpit hair.

Aside from a ton of birthday greetings, the TV personality also received some love from fans for ditching the unattainable beauty standards.

"Love how you're rocking that under are hair girl! We're all human; people need to stop expecting us to live up to a standard," a fan wrote, while a second user showed her support by commenting: "Yesssss!!!!! Part of the women with long armpit hair crewwww!"

Another fan even described the mother-of-one as "goals" despite the imperfections.

"Even with a hairy pit, you're goals!"

Meanwhile, an individual penned a sweet message as she thanked Graham for teaching women to love and feel good about their body.

"Honest to God... Thank you, @ashleygraham for making a mom in any shape feel so beautiful. How you have embraced your body amazes me and gives me the strength I need to live myself."

This is not the first time that the new mom spoke about embracing body issues, including body hair.

In February, the Nebraska-born model revealed to her followers that it has been a couple of months since she shaved her armpits.

"For all the ladies out there who did not shave their pits basically their whole pregnancy or at least until the end, I haven't shaved since my last public appearance, which was [The Tonight Show Starring] Jimmy Fallon [in December 2019]," she mentioned in a video.

Ashley Graham on Pregnancy

The 33-year-old star and film director recently welcomed her first child in January.

In her previous interview with Elle, the Harper's Bazaar cover girl opened up about the highs and lows as a first-time mother.

Graham got honest and mentioned that she was clueless that giving birth was "going to hurt that bad."

The runway model, who opted to have a natural home birth with the help of a doula and midwives, went to detail her "painful" experience during childbirth.

"Let me just go there for a second: Every mother talks about, 'Oh yeah, it's painful.' Whether they got an epidural or not, or a C-section, whatever happened, they're like, 'Yeah, it hurt. And they say it kind of calmly like that. They don't go into the astronomical pain that you go through, especially if you choose to go natural."

However, in an episode of her podcast "Pretty Big Deal," she said that after laboring for six hours, she felt "invincible" and as if there's nothing she can't do.

