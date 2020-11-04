Adele Is Hollywood's Next Big Thing? Singer Receives Offers With Blank Checks

Following her successful guesting on "Saturday Night Live," Adele is reportedly chased by movie producers to star in their films.

The 33-year-old could become Hollywood's next big movie star because producers are desperate to cast the singer-songwriter.

Her hosting gig on SNL and the sketches she starred it reportedly made movie bosses chase after her with blank checks.

It is alleged that she now the hottest thing in Tinseltown and could even have a massive payout as much as $25 million for a lead role in any movie.

A tipster told heat magazine, "Adele is being wooed by Hollywood movie bosses as a bonafide actress."

"There's nobody in Europe or America with a hotter rep right now, and while she's been getting these offer for years, it's hard to imagine her star getting any brighter."

They added, "So the feeling is that she'd be wise to move now."

The outlet claimed that Adele has been flexing her acting gig since 2015 to release her music video comeback single "Hello" and has allegedly loved it.

"While she lost weight for herself and her own happiness, she knows this more glamorous image is more appealing to Hollywood producers," the tipster further claimed.

The "Chasing Pavements" is said to be extremely delighted with her weight loss transformation.

"She'll always be a north London girl, but this is her life now, and she wants to make the most of it."

When it comes to movie producers, Adele reportedly "ticks all the boxes" as someone they are looking for right now.

For a cameo appearance, she could easily rake in about $5 million.

Aside from the reported blank checks, Adele is also reportedly being offered brands, TV networks, and marketing companies who want to capitalize on her healthy new image.

The "Rolling In the Deep" hitmaker refused to sign up to the endorsement deals, which are reportedly worth about $60 million.

The reason for her refusal was revealed that she wanted to focus on her long-awaited new album, which is slated for release next year.

An insider revealed to The Sun that she has flatly refused multi-million dollar deals that included "diet plans, food companies, vegetarian lifestyle packages, cookbooks, exercise video, and even catwalk modeling."

The insider added that they had pitched a lot to the Grammy award-winning singer and didn't want to be a Kardashian clone by earning from a side hustle.

Adele allegedly doesn't want to advertise diet products that don't work or do not have scientific claims like the Kardashians.

The singer's weight loss journey started after her split from husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

They share a son named Angelo.

Once Adele became single, she reportedly wanted to make some changes in her life, so she embarked on a hardcore weight loss and training program.

According to reports, it is all thanks to Harry Styles, who helped kick start her new lifestyle.

The pair were spotted on a luxury break in 2019, and the "Hello" hitmaker looked slim as she laughed on the beach with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.

Harry and Adele also went hiking and attend HIIT classes.

