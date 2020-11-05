Harry Styles Heartbreak: New Movie In Crisis But Reveals Where He'll Be Seen Next

Harry Styles' "Don't Worry Darling" filming temporarily halted due to a crew member testing positive for COVID-19.

While the crew member in question was confirmed not to be any of the main casts, the Daily Mail reported that it was someone who was in close contact with them.

Harry Styles, alongside fellow cast members Chris Pine and Florence Pugh, were among those who went on immediate isolation and the mandatory quarantine.

The rest of the people on the set were immediately isolated and will continue to be on quarantine for the next 14 days.

Production staff continues to test for more possible cases among the people on the set, but so far, none has been tested positive.

So far, no other news has been released yet regarding Style's role as "Jack" in the film. This is his sophomore film after his role as a soldier named Alex in the 2017 history film "Dunkirk." This is also Olivia Wilde's second directorial project after last year's "Booksmart."

The film stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, and Nick Kroll, with Wilde playing a supporting role.

There have been several cases where film productions halted for positive COVID tests, including the Elvis Presley film directed by Baz Luhrmann when Tom Hanks tested positive days before filming.

Rob Pattinson was also just recently reported to have tested positive, causing the production of a Matt Reeves-helmed "The Batman" to be on hold.

Los Angeles has reported almost a total of 22,000 cases of COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

This is the highest reported number of cases in two months. However, California fares better on a national level when it comes to other states, only pushed back by the lagging hospitalizations.

LA residents remain hopeful, but the rapid rise of cases is projecting that it will not be over soon.

It may take a while before fans see Harry Styles on the silver screen once again.

But it doesn't mean he wouldn't be seen in other projects.

On Thursday morning, Gucci announced that Styles and pop singer Billie Eilish would be part of the fashion house's collaboration with Gus Vant Sant.

According to Variety, a seven-part film series will showcase its upcoming collection, "Ouverture of Something that Never Ended."

It is said to be co-directed by Creative Director Alessandro Michele and Van Sant, and the series will premiere during the November 16 to 22 GucciFest.

The series, which is said to be shot in Rome, features actor Silvia Calderoni, as she encounters A-list stars such as Styles, Eilish, Jeremy O. Harris, Lu Han, Paul Preciado, Florence Welch, and many more.

GucciFest will be broadcasted on YouTube Fashion, Weibo, Gucci's YouTube channel, and the website GucciFest.com.

In 2015, Harry Styles became an unofficial ambassador for the brand, but later officially joined the Italian fashion house as the face of the brand.

The former One Direction member even became the first ambassador of Gucci's genderless perfume in 2019.

