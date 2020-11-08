Tekashi 6ix9ine Stoops Low, Makes Fun of King Von's Death

The already controversial Brooklyn snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly stooped in a new low.

Apparently, he had the gall to mock the passing of the up-and-coming rapper King Von, per Page Six.

New Low for Tekashi 6ix9ine

On Friday, Tekashi 6ix9ine allegedly mocked the death of King Von, uncaring if he is mourned by many in and out of the industry. Reportedly, this is still due to his unending feud with King Von associate, rapper Lil Durk.

An Instagram post from blogger DJ Akademiks suggested that Durk might have only found out about his friend's death from fans as he was streaming on Instagram Live.

While he did not have to comment, Tekashi 6ix9ine responded in the comment section with a crying laughing emoji, appearing to mock BOTH the "All Love" artist and the late Von.

It can be seen that as Durk and his crew turned up in their car during an IG Live, fans posted about the shooting in an attempt to call his attention. But he did not immediately notice. It took him a while to read the comments and fans just knew the news reached him when a look of concern came across his face. He immediately cut the stream.

It is clear that Durk experienced distress with the news, and he might still be feeling grief up to the present since King Von was more than just a fellow artist--he was also his friend.

Tekashi's comment felt as if he is even reveling in Durk's pain, causing hip-hop fans to slam his behavior as ugly.

King Von's Death

The 26-year-old King Von was shot to death in a heated altercation between two groups of men outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta. A total of six people were shot, three of whom died--including King Von.

At present, it is still unclear who pulled the trigger on him. But many certainly grieved upon hearing the news, including NBA star LeBron James, who said he and his sons loved rocking to King Von's songs. He added that the rapper had a very bright future ahead of him before the tragic incident.

#KingVon Damn Rest Easy Von! Bronny, Bryce and I rocked with his music and story telling! The kid had a damn good future ahead of him. My prayers and blessings to his family. #LeVonJames November 6, 2020

Tekashi and Durk's Feud

Tekashi and Durk's feud has been a long-standing one, which is why it is easy for media to say Tekashi's simple emoji comment is already a mockery--although it certainly does not bode well to use those emojis over someone's death.

There is a high chance that Tekashi's actions toward Durk, including the present one, are his way to promote himself though.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been feuding with Chicago-based rappers mostly for the whole span of his career, trolling artists from the Windy city online left and right.

Uproxx reports that Durk even claimed Tekashi's new management is paying him to engage in a fake "troll war" with Tekashi so the latter can get promotion.

Durk did not like the idea, but this certainly did not stop Tekashi from constantly making a jab at him.

