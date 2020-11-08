Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out Over ‘Sympathy Post’ in Kanye West’s Presidential Loss

Kim Kardashian showed her support following the victory of the President-elect Joe Biden despite Kanye West's failed presidential bid.

In a series of tweets, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star shared a snap of Biden and Kamala Harris in front of the US national flag as they both raised their hands for winning the top position as the President and Vice-President during the national election.

The KKW Beauty owner also re-tweeted Harris' post while calling the 77-year-old political leader, saying, "we did it, Joe."

Following her election-related posts, the reality star took to Instagram and shared a snap alongside her husband as they casually lounge in what appears to be a front porch.

The mother-of-four donned a bright yellow long sleeve one-piece swimsuit while the "Famous Lights" star opted for a laid back vibe with her gray sweaters and black shorts paired with Yeezy shoes and black sunglasses.

She simply captioned her post with a sun emoji.

With Ye's loss over the recent election, other fans seemed hopeful about his political ambition as some still call the iconic rapper as their "president."

"With America's president," one wrote, while the second user also shared the same opinion and commented, "Wow, our president."

However, her followers over Twitter had a different reaction over her photo with the "All of the Lights" hitmaker as some accused the 40-year-old reality star of sharing a "sympathy post" to avoid being under fire over social media.

"Kim can't stand her husband, and he can't stand her....but she comes out with a "sympathy post" because she is getting criticism. Just like Trump. Deflection!" one mentioned.

Meanwhile, a fan also blasted the Skims mogul, calling her post "irrelevant."

"Right now- this photo is irrelevant. We are trying to repair this country from mountains of damage 45 has done; your husband tries to Prevent that, and then you post this? Being Smarter is more appealing,"

The other one had the same message and dubbed the reality star as "out of touch" over her insensitive post.

"Are you really this out of touch with the rest of America at this moment?

On the other hand, an individual pointed out that the father-of-four "looks like he is still recovering from losing the election."

Prior to the big announcement, the Yeezy founder acknowledged his defeat after gaining only 600,000 votes during the 2020 presidential election.

Based on the national election results tabulated by the Associated Press, the iconic rapper received .0375 percent out of an estimated total of 160 million.

Shortly after the votes began rolling, Kanye West acknowledged his position in voting polls but hinted at another possible campaign in the future with a caption, "KANYE 2024."

During the celebration on the Fourth of July, the "Wash Us in the Blood" rapper first announced his presidential candidacy over Twitter under an independent party, which he called "Birthday Party."

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION," he wrote.

However, his political campaign was plagued with controversies involving the two major presidential nominees, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

In addition, His relationship with Kim Kardashian almost went to a marriage fallout.

