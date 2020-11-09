Tom Cruise Faces MASSIVE Challenge From Russia Before First Space Film

Tom Cruise may be one of Hollywood's best actors, but someone still dares to face him and snatch the record he is currently aiming for.

Cruise proved that he got what it takes to be the greatest actor after reaching a deal to be the first actor to be sent in space to film a movie.

In September 2020, talks about Cruise flying to the International Space Station hyped the fans.

Space Shuttle Almanac's official Twitter account confirmed that Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria will lead the SpaceX Crew Dragon Axiom Tourist flight.

As seen on the ISS' Gantt chart, Lopez-Alegria will fly with three tourists--Cruise, director Dough Liman, and one more unnamed person.

The film is a $200-million Universal project and is expected to launch in October 2021. As of writing, no other details have been shared yet.

Despite that, the news caused people to automatically hail the 58-year-old "Top Gun" star as the first actor in space.

However, this might not be the case anymore even if it will be pushed through on the same release date.

Russian Actress To Beat Tom Cruise?

Someone reportedly wants to be on the ISS earlier than Cruise.

According to CNN Business, Russia's Channel One recently reached out to Russia's space agency Roscosmos and production company Yellow, Black, and White.

The Russian TV channel reportedly aims to record the first movie ever in the space. Currently, they set the working title to "Challenge."

Meanwhile, in a press release shared on the Roscosmos website, the film wants to "popularize Russia's space activities, as well as glorify the cosmonaut profession."

Russia's Channel One is already searching for an actress to do the multi-billion-dollar film at the ISS.

In addition, the chosen actress will be filmed traveling to the floating laboratory in the Russian Soyuz.

For the specific qualifications, the channel wants a Russian actress who is physically fit and has no criminal record. They also numerated other requirements, including age, body size, fitness and acting skills.

Those who will pass the medical assessment will be automatically admitted to the Cosmonaut School for three months.

After the training, two actresses will be chosen--the main star and her understudy.

Cruise Has Another Space Rival?!

Aside from the soon-to-be-chosen actress, Cruise is actually in a race against Adam Sandler in producing a space-themed movie.

In a report published by Deadline, Sandler will reportedly lead the new Netflix flick about Jaroslav Kalfar's sci-fi novel "The Spaceman of Bohemia."

He will play an astronaut who travels on every side of the galaxy until he discovers an ancient creature traveling with him.

People are used to seeing Sandler in comedy films. However, the upcoming movie will focus on drama, which sounds truly odd.

However, director Johan Renck assured that he is excited to work with Sandler soon.

"As we prepare for our voyage to Chopra, I couldn't be more pleased to have found the perfect partner in Adam," he went on. "And now, with the support of the brilliant Netflix family, I am profoundly excited to set off on our impossible journey."

