Kanye West the Brainwasher? Larsa Pippen Blames Kanye for Fallout With Kim Kardashian

Larsa Pippen is setting the record straight and spilling all the tea about her relationship fallout with the Kardashians.

Earlier this year, rumors sparked that Kim, Kourtney and Khloe unfollowed the "Real Housewives of Miami" star and vice versa.

Now, the 46-year-old star is opening up about the true reason why her friendship with the famous clan had drifted apart.

Kanye West's Trust Issues

In a recent episode of the "Hollywood Raw podcast," the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen revealed that she and the KKW Beauty founder "clearly have a different type of relationship" than they used to .

She also mentioned Kanye West's name and suggested that he played a big role in the drama between her and the Kardashians.

"I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn't trust anyone with Kim," she said. "So, I feel like I was the person that was like, 'Oh, like, don't be so close to her because you're so close to her' that, you know, that kind of had something to do with it."

To recall, amid the rift between the lifelong besties, the Grammy Award winner added fuel to the fire by tweeting "Larsa" with a thinking-face emoji and leaving no explanation.

Although the tweet has since been deleted, fans speculated that his wife and Larsa have totally ended their friendship.

What Led Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen To Drift Apart?

In addition to her tell-all interview, the Assyrian-Lebanese bombshell was asked if she tried to reconnect with Kim, which she answered "a little bit."

Moreover, she went on to discuss that she's okay distancing herself from their family if it means saving the couple's marriage because she has been causing them problem.

"If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person," she explained, adding, "I've got my own s--t. I don't want to be like, that person. Let him feel really comfortable, really secure if I'm not in the picture and just see what happens."

Prior to the their fallout, Larsa recalled being the go-to person of the iconic rapper "when he wanted to rant" or "wasn't happy with X, Y and Z."

This has prompted the blonde beauty to block the "All of the Lights" hitmaker because she "just couldn't bear taking his calls anymore." She also insisted that he "brainwashed" the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan into disliking her by painting her as a bad person.

At the height of the drama, E! News cited that the 40-year-old Kim quietly unfollowed Pippen in the last quarter of 2019.

Moreover, the insider insisted that there's no bad blood between the two, but she just wanted to keep her social media among "her family and childhood friends."

"For Kim's own mental health, she wanted to narrow down what was showing up on her feed. There are a lot of people she is still friends with who she doesn't follow on social media."

