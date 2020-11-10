Wentworth Miller Officially Done With 'Prison Break,' Unveils Truth Why He's Leaving

"Prison Break" star Wentworth Miller is done reprising his role as Michael for the revival of the hit Fox show.

Back in January during TCA, Fox president Michael Thorn revealed a possibility of a new season of "Prison Break."

In September, co-star Dominic Purrell confirmed that the show would return for a sixth seasonwhen he took to Instagram to share a cryptic post responding to rumors.

He claimed that the show would return despite previous claims that another outing was not in the works.

But despite his post, Fox CEO Charlie Collier denied the news that there would be the sixth season, as he said that the network didn't plan on making it.

In 2019, Collier explained, "There's no plan right now to revive Prison Break or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I'm so proud and feel so fortunate that they're in our stable."

Even if it becomes a reality, it was clear that Wentworth Miller wouldn't want to be involved.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagramto reveal that he has no plan of returning, ever.

He discussed his millions of followers the trolling he received on social media about his sexuality.

The 48-year-old slammed the online bullies with "Stone Age values" for hitting out at him for being gay.

He explained, "I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be 'bullied' in this space. I have too much power. Delete. Block. Deactivate. Etc."

Wentworth Miller added, "But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea... I don't want them exposed to b------t."

As for the fans who might be "hot and bothered" and fell in love with his character on the show being played by a real gay man, he wrote, "That's your work," along with a rainbow flag emoji.

Explaining why he will be "officially" out of "Prison Break," he revealed, "I'm out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue.)"

"I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told)."

His co-star Dominic Purcell replied to his post, "It was fun, mate. What a ride it was. Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for your health and your truth. Keep the posts coming. .... love ya brother."

From 2005 until 2009, "Prison Break" aired its first four seasons and returned for a nine-episode fifth season in 2017.

The gritty drama focuses on Michael, Miller's character, to help Lincoln escape prison after being sentenced to death for a crime he didn't commit.

The fifth season was a sequel set seven years after the original show showing Michael returning from the dead after fighting to get his identity back and take down Poseidon, the person responsible for his disappearance.

Wentworth Miller came out as gay in 2013.

