Jamie Spears NOT Giving Up Easily On Being Britney Spears' Head of Conservatorship

Britney Spears' dad is fighting for his position as the head of conservatorship.

According to TMZ, Jamie Spears isn't stepping down from managing his daughter's estate and is said to be getting ready for war.

In newly filed documents, the father-of-three argued that he should be kept as the co-conservator.

He claimed that he is doing everything he is required to do just to manage Britney's finances.

He also tried to make an argument that his daughter was now in such a better financial state when he became the conservator 12 years ago.

Jamie Spears said that he helped his daughter when she was drowning in debt and was facing several lawsuits.

He also pointed out that Britney Spears' net worth is around $60 million.

The popstar's dad is in court to demand Britney's plan of stripping him of the power that should be shut down.

Recently, the mum-of-two's lawyer asked the court to boot Jamie off from the 12-year-long conservatorship.

The "Oops I Did It Again" hitmaker's estate is currently being run by Jamie and co-conservator, Bessemer Trust Company.

But Britney Spears might be thinking that enough is enough already, so she's asking the judge to remove her dad completely and instead put the trust company to be in complete control of her finances.

According to court documents, the award-winning musician had issues with the recent decision made by her dad.

She claims that her longtime business management company, Tristar Sports and Entertainment Group, resigned from representing her on October 28, 2020.

The 38-year-old accused Jamie of going out and hiring another manager without consulting her.

According to Britney, he never got to interview the new manager, Michael Kane of Miller Kaplan and said that her dad never gave her the chance to interview him or consider other people and choices.

She also wasn't updated on the employment terms or even his compensation.

Britney Spears alleged that Jamie's decision caused major concern because his goal is to "introduce a new gatekeeper who admittedly has a major working relationship with his legal team."

However, Jamie admitted not informing Britney's lawyers of the business manager switch, but denied that he had any duty to tell her lawyer of the change.

According to him, Britney Spears' former manager left because she was getting death threats, so he switched to the new manager and found it that it was in his daughter's best interest.

The "Baby One More Time" singer believes that it's all part of Jamie's plan to "retain full functional control of her assets, books, and records," so she's pleading with the court to remove him completely.

But Britney has something to celebrate early this month as she scored a victory in court after a judge granted a motion that would allow her to hire her outside lawyer.

The former Disney star pleaded for the right to get a new law firm, but her dad objected, claiming that Britney didn't have the mental capacity to make such decisions. But the LA Superior Court Judge disagreed and sided with the singer.

