Tom Cruise Life Dilemma: Being Single Forever or Scientology?

Tom Cruise hasn't been spotted with a woman ever since his divorce to Katie Holmes in 2012.

One constant source of support in the actor's life is, unfortunately, not a wife.

According to Woman's Day November 16, 2020 issue, Cruise's love life has been cursed - that's all thanks to his total dedication to the controversial religion, Scientology.

A source told the outlet, "Tom's religion is a huge problem when it comes to him finding love."

"Not only does it put off a lot of women, but the expectation on whoever he marries to become the 'crown princess' of Scientology is limiting his options."

After his unhappy marriages to Holmes, Mimi Rogers, and Nicole Kidman, an insider revealed that the "Mission Impossible" star insists he won't drop the church for love.

"He knows it's hard enough to find a person when you have his fame, but throwing his polarizing religion into the mix, he's figured it's just not going to happen for him," the insider added.

Romance with Vanessa Kirby

WHO magazine reported in the last issue that Tom Cruise is a confessed workaholic, so no love comes into his life.

But there are reported "sparks" flying for him and his 2018 "Mission Impossible" co-star Vanessa Kirby

A source revealed that the two have a lot in common, and the Cruise has "fallen hard."

"If you're in the room with them, you can spot the connection."

The two even had a steamy kiss in their movie with sources saying that their chemistry was "off the charts" at that time.

Though Kirby was in a relationship at that time, she is now reportedly single.

WHO believes that it will become apparent for her to see if she and her co-star have chemistry and translate into a real-life romance.

Rumors

However, it's still best to take Woman's Day and WHO Magazine's reports with a grain of salt.

Nobody knows what's happening in Tom Cruise's life.

Not A Nice Person

But who could ever like Tom Cruise when he is reportedly not even a "nice person?"

American actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini spoke to The Daily Beast in July to say that the 58-year-old Hollywood hunk gets away with being "'this nice guy' because that's what Scientology policy says - to create good public relations in the world and make those 'good actions' known."

Remini added, "But if you actually look at his actions, they're not consistent."

Tom Cruise is also said to be the "poster child" of the religion and is pretty much considered as a "messiah" in Scientology.

A former co-star of Cruise, Thandie Newton, also opened up about his odd behavior during their movie "Mission Impossible 2" in 2000.

In an interview with Vulture, Newton said that working with him was a complete "nightmare."

Remini said of Newton, "I think Newton speaking out about what we all know Tom to be is not news to people who are or were Scientologists, who know the truth."

