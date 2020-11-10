Love Triangle? Tristan Thompson Dated Larsa Pippen 10 Days Before Khloe Kardashian!

Was there a love triangle between Larsa Pippen, Thristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian? After all, Larsa and Tristan dated just a couple of weeks before the NBA player went out with Khloe.

According to Pippen herself though, there is no such thing. She just dated Khloe Kardashian's on-and-off boyfriend and baby daddy, and that's all there is to it.

Larsa Pippen vs. Khloe Kardashian

Larsa Pippen said she does not harbor any ill feelings at all with the fact that she dated Tristan Thompson first and introduced him to the Kardashian clan, only to see him go out with Khloe just 10 days later.

This is what she said in her latest interview, revolving around the controversial family and why she no longer associates wit them.

"I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them," Pippen revealed in the latest episode of the "Hollywood Raw" podcast (via Us Magazine). "Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don't even care. It's whatever. ... I never cared that Khloé was with him after me."

Larsa then said that once it became clear that Tristan and Khloe were dating, she never bothered being the third party--as some are accusing her to be doing now.

The former "Real Housewives of Miami" star also denied that she recently had an affair with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. It is simply not her style.

"I would never do that. That's not even my personality," she added, claiming she even wants the two officially back together. "If they love each other, then God bless. I think when you have a family with someone, it's really hard to break up," Pippen said. "You do everything in order to keep your kids home together and happy. I applaud them for working things out. I think it's great they are trying to work on their relationship. I'm really proud of them. I applaud them."

Larsa Pippen vs. Kim Kardashian

Larsa Pippen dating Khloe's supposed ex is not even the most controversial thing she said on the itnerview.

In the candid talk, she also accused Kanye West of 'brainwashing' the Kardashians against her.

Now, sources are claiming the family is officially done with Pippen. If they were not okay in the past, this interview just turned Pippen to a nobody for the family because she's "toxic."

One source said Kim Kardashian believes Larsa just wants to stay relevant by talking about Kanye and the rest of the family . This made Kim angry and sad at the same time because she and Larsa used to be really good friends.

The Kardashian clan may have their controversies and scandals, but one thing is clear with regard them: the members always got each others' backs.

In the past, they also found out that Larsa was talking behind their backs and this made the Kardashians wary.

