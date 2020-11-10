'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint Drops Name of Newborn Daughter -- And It's Awesome!

It's never too late for "Harry Potter" star Rupert Grint to join Instagram, as he introduces his first child to the world.

Famous for his role as the pure-blooded wizard Ron Weasley, the 32-year-old actor shared a glimpse of his personal life by updating his fans with a sweet photo of her daughter, whom she shares with longtime partner Georgia Groome.

Donning a casual black shirt and a dark colored hat, he took a selfie as his baby girl sleeps on his chest while sporting a bright pink oversized top.

"Hey Instagram....only ten years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert," Rupert wrote.

Potterheads and Draco Malfoy React on Rupert Grint's Instagram Debut

In less than 24 hours, the British actor gained 1.5 million followers, as some gushed in the comment section and welcomed the former child star.

"Weasley is our king! Welcome, Rupert!" one wrote, while a second fan seemed to be baffled by Grint being active on social media.

"Omg is this real? How am I already following you?"

The third user, on the other hand, had doubts if this is fake or a real account: "wait is this his real account?"

Another fan account left a hilarious comment and even referenced Hermione Granger's line and wrote, "It's inst'A'gram, not instagr'A'm."

Meanwhile, his "Harry Potter" co-star Tom Felton, who played the role of Slytherin's Draco Malfoy, also welcomed Grint with a sweet message.

"Welcome Weasley, it's about time. Love to Wednesday xx."

After months of buzz on social media, it was only in May 2020 that the low-profile couple confirmed that they welcomed their first child.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," a representative told People. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome's Lowkey Relationship

Although it is unknown how the two met, they started dating around 2011, per Evening Standard.

In his interview in 2018, the British actor mentioned that he and Groome had been dating for "seven years."

At the start of 2018, the blonde beauty flew to Spain to visit the 32-year-old actor on the set of his Crackle's crime-comedy series "Snatch."

The Daily Mail cited that the "proud girlfriend" was spotted observing and watching Grint do his thing on the set.

Months after, the notoriously private couple debuted with a rare red carpet appearance during the Dinard Festival of British Cinema in France.

The actress arrived in a chic all-black ensemble over a black fur coat, while the "Driving Lessons: star looked dapper in a green tartan suit.

Rupert Grint on Becoming a Father

Although he is quite hush-hush over his personal life, Rupert Grint revealed that he has plans to settle down in the future and, if given a chance, will have a son. The actor also said that he will name it after his character in "Harry Potter."

"I'd like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with," he told The Guardian in 2018

READ MORE: Amber Heard Out? Johnny Depp Asks Warner Bros. To Fire Ex-Wife [RUMOR]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles