Bella Thorne's NSFW Video Is an Epic Fail -- Here's Why

Bella Thorne just suffered from an epic technical malfunction while blessing her Instagram followers with another NSFW content.

Thorne's Instagram updates always set her fans' pulses racing. However, this time, she her sexiness was outshined by an epic fail.

On Monday, the 23-year-old actress showed the sexiest way to promote her new single "Lonely." Bella made a video inside her home and flaunted her signature curves.

She completed her video by donning a white tank top, which she rolled up and down. Thorne paired it up with black and white pajama bottoms.

Unfortunately, Bella only found out that the video failed to feature her song after posting it on Instagram.

"Lonely and ......," she captioned the post. "Wow legit just noticed this video doesn't have sound wtf insta!?! Everyone go listen to my song lonely."

Despite the technical malfunction she missed, her clip has already gained more than 3 million views as of this writing.

Such a massive amount of attention only proved that a sexy video of her grinding and dancing is always fine even without audio.

The "Midnight Sun" actress' alluring clip came a day before she posted a photoset on the platform wearing the same outfit.

On Tuesday, Bella promoted her new single again through the five snaps she shot while sitting on her bed.

Again, she shared a sneak peek of her cleavage as she posed differently in every photo.

"Ps. Who watched the lonely video?? Psss. Also who's seeing my movie CHICK FIGHT this weekend ??? Comes out Friday i," [sic] Bella wrote.

Thorne also revealed in the same update that she is currently on her second day of filming her new movie. Previously, Bella received critical acclaims for her film "Infamous" and hit Netflix flick "The Baby Sitter."

Fans React To Bella's Updates

Soon after the actress made her followers drop their jaws again, she received thousands of compliments from her fans.

One fan showered her with love by writing, "You have the most beautiful smile. Your sense of fashion is great, I like your hair. You look more beautiful than the photo. You look stunning. You're classy. You're very trendy. This picture is astounding."

"Thank you for feeding me these images on my birthday, queen," another one wrote.

Others also praised her new single and admitted that they could not stop listening to it.

"hey bella, i watched lonely mv nd i loved it! issa powerful music/video!!!! and i'm sooo excited to see u acting again hehehe ilysm." [sic]

Bella Thorne's Other Side?!

Aside from her sexy image, Bella recently introduced her alter ego to the public.

The Screen Media released the official poster and trailer of the actress' new movie "Girl."

"Girl" serves as Chad Faust's feature directional debut. Along with Bella, it stars Glenn Gould, Lannette Ware, and Elizabeth Saunders.

The official synopsis says, "In Girl, a young woman returns to her small hometown to exact revenge on her abusive father, only to discover someone murdered him the day before. As the girl searches for answers, she soon finds herself prey to a sinister sheriff and uncovers a family legacy more disturbing than she'd imagined."

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 20, while its video-on-demand version will be available on the 24th.

