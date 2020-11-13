Off Again? Khloe Kardashian Axes Tristan Thompson After Larsa Pippen Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is not tolerating Tristan Thompson's latest actions.

Oce again, Khloe slightly cut Tristan from her life by unfollowing him on social media.

Multiple media outlets noticed that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star no longer follows Tristan on Instagram. While the move is too sudden, it is quite noticeable that the unfollowing act happened after Larsa Pippen claimed that she dated the Cleveland Cavaliers star 10 days before Tristan went out with Khloe.

Moreover, the TV personality posted a series of dramatic statements on her Instagram Stories, hinting that a drama exists between them.

One of the quotes warned the followers that people have no idea what others carry every day. The same post also urged not to create "more pain and stress" for everybody else.

Another post read, "Look at you, glowing with self love and becoming a magnet to good vibrations. I'm proud of you."

"Sit with women who are winning. The conversation is different," another post revealed.

OK! Magazine reported that the other KarJenners--Kris, Kylie, Kendall and even Scott Disick--have also unfollowed Tristan.

Meanwhile, the NBA player still follows Khloe as of writing.

For what it's worth, the scandal seemed to hae ruined what was a healing relationship between the two. In one of the recent episodes of KUWTK, when the 36-year-old star was in quarantine, Tristan was there to take care of her and their daughter, True.

Khloe even thanked him for being there amid the trying times.

What Larsa Said About Tristan

In her recent interview with Hollywood Raw, the bikini queen claimed that she dated the 29-year-old athlete before Khloe did.

"I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them," she detailed. "Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don't even care. It's whatever. I'm the type of person that doesn't chase what's not for me."

For the Kardashians' part, an Us Weekly source said that Larsa's claims are entirely lies since she never introduced Tristan to Khloe.

The insider also debunked the model's statement that she knew Tristan before Khloe.

"Larsa was never dating Tristan. They may have gone out in a group or met up, but they did not date. The family thinks she is embarrassing and seeking attention," the source went on.

Netizens Slammed Khloe, Tristan

After Larsa dropped the bombshell revelation, netizens slammed Khloe for allegedly "stealing" another woman's man.

"Why are the Kardashians always stealing somebody's man? I understand she doesn't care now but I'm sure at one point she did," one fan said.

Another one wrote, "This is so embarassing for Khloe. So basically Larsa had been sleeping with Tristan, on top of that he had a new baby mama and a little baby and yet Khloe decided to start hooking up with him. She's so desperste." [sic]

However, it is worth remembering that Tristan cheated on Khloe with Kylie's ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

