Lori Loughlin Prison Update: Actress 'Praying a Lot' Inside Jail Facility

Lori Loughlin is said to have already adjusted in jail, so much so that she now has time in strengthening her faith and spiritual connection by praying a lot.

Nearly one month since Loughlin admitted herself to a correctional facility, the actress seemed to be doing alright now.

Initially, Fox News confirmed on October 30 that Loughlin has finally entered the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California to start her two-month jail time.

Loughlin prepared herself for the worst, but the actress reportedly chose to look after herself--like praying alone instead of joining a group all the time.

Recently, a source told Us Weekly that the "Fuller House" alum managed to make friends inside the facility. Loughlin is also said to be having a great time with a group, though she is opting to "keep things to herself.

"[Loughlin] attend church services and has been praying a lot," the same insider added.

For what it's worth, Loughlin is reportedly still concerned about staying inside a correctional facility amid the coronavirus pandemic, even though she is currently healthy and fit.

It might explain why she also chooses to spend some time alone than being in a group.

"The other women are happy Lori is there because officials are taking COVID-19 seriously with a high-profile inmate," the source detailed. "It would be horrible PR if Lori got COVID-19 and got really sick."

The 56-year-old actress will probably need to pray more in the next few days, as she is expected to complete her two months of prison time by December.

While she entered the facility in October, it has been reported that she could go out before Christmas because of a rule that allows inmates to get out earlier if their release falls on a weekend.

Aside from the prison sentence though, Loughlin has also been punished with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

Loughlin's Hopes For The Best

While Loughlin will likely be able to spend Christmas with her family, they will not be complete.

Unfortunately, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, only reported to prison on November 19.

The 57-year-old fashion designer began his five-month sentence two weeks after Loughlin started hers.

Like his wife, Mossimo received two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

As the couple is now under surveillance, they will not have any form of communication except through their daughters.

"The only communication she will have with Moss for the next month will be by updates from the girls," the same insider said, referring to 21-year-old Bella and 20-year-old Olivia Jade.

Meanwhile, the daughters reportedly see their parents' jail time as a "nightmare."

In People magazine's latest issue, both Bella and Olivia Jade were said to be upset about the recent events. Everything is hard for the two--from saying goodbye to their mother to the time they need to see both of their parents inside their assigned correctional facilities.

"They are beyond worried. They can't wait to have their mom home in December, though. They try to focus on this," the source went on.

