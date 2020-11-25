Who Will Be the Host of the 2021 Grammy Awards?

Shortly after the list of nominees for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were released, the Recording Academy and CBS announced this year's host of the music industry's biggest event.

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has been named as Grammy's master of ceremonies, which will be his first time to host the annual event.

In a statement, the South African comedian mentioned that he is honored and "thrilled" for the upcoming awards night. He also joked about being "disappointed" for not giving him a chance to perform or "nominated for a best pop album."

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for a best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," he mentioned in his statement, per E! Online.

In addition, the 36-year-old "Comedy Central" mainstay detailed why he is the best choice to host the big night.

"I think as a one-time Grammy nominee; I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I, too, know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!"

On the other hand, the Recording Academy's CEO and interim President Harvey Mason Jr. mentioned the reason for picking Noah as the host, emphasizing his "knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained."

Moreover, the music executive described the "Black Panther" actor as a "dynamic host, comedian and personality." With that said, they are "thrilled to welcome him to the Grammy stage as host of Music's Biggest Night for the first time" (per Variety).

Overwhelmed by the surprising news, Noah also took to Twitter to express his thoughts and share how "honored" he is to be chosen to host the 2021 Grammys: "In a year that most human beings would love to forget, there has been one constant force that has brought us together - Music. I'm truly honoured to be hosting The #GRAMMYs, a night celebrating all of our favourite artists who've helped keep us sane while we're all stuck indoors!"

For what it's worth, apart from being the host, the "Mad Buddies" actor was previously nominated in the 2019 Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album for his movie "Son of Patricia." Unfortunately, he lost to Dave Chappelle's "Sticks & Stones."

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2021.

Some of the artists who have been nominated are Beyonce, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish for Record of the Year. Meanwhile, for Album of the Year, the nominees are Coldplay for "Everyday Life," Post Malone for "Hollywood's Bleeding" and Taylor Swift for her record-breaking album "Folklore."

Last year, award-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys hosted the event for the second time in a row after making a well-received debut during the event's 61st ceremony.

Aside from the South African comedian and the "If I Ain't Got You" hitmaker, LL Cool J also hosted the event for five consecutive years followed by British comedian James Corden from 2017 to 2018.

READ MORE: Michael B. Jordan Is Making an OnlyFans Account -- Here's Why

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles