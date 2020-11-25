Rihanna Joining 'Black Panther 2'? The TRUTH!

Rihanna has been rumored to be joining "Black Panther 2," but that might not really be the case.

The buzz started after fans posted receipts of the highly anticipated Marvel sequel with RiRi's name on the Google search alongside familiar names Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke.

With this, Twitter has been flooded by fans saying that they are thrilled for the upcoming superhero movie and can't wait to see the nine-time Grammy winner slay the big screen.

"Rihanna's gonna be in Black Panther 2??? I'm deffo looking forward to this," one tweeted.

A second user seemed to be excited for another project in line for the Fenty founder and Queen Bey: "With Rihanna in black panther and Beyoncé supposedly doing the soundtrack, we BETTER get a collaboration between the two of them."

On the other hand, an individual slammed the "Take a Bow" hitmaker for allegedly saying yes to another movie while failing to drop a new album: "@rihanna has been casted to play a role in Black Panther 2, this babe steadily doing everything except dropping an album. Love you regardless."

No Rihanna in "Black Panther" Sequel

Unfortunately, E! News debunked the rumor and claimed that RiRi would not appear in the much-awaited sequel.

"In fact, there is no evidence to back up these claims. While a Rihanna in Wakanda takeover would have been the boost of joy everyone needed this year, it doesn't look like it's going to happen," the publication mentioned.

Aside from her soldout concerts and chart-topping albums, the 32-year-old Barbados native has also appeared in front of the silver screen.

RiRi's acting debut was in the 2006 comedy film "Bring It On: All or Nothing" with Hayden Panettiere and Beyonce's sister, Solange Knowles-Smith.

She also voiced the 14-year-old Gratuity "Tip" Tucci in the 2015 computer-animated science-fiction comedy film "Home," while her last movie is the blockbuster hit "Ocean's 8" alongside Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina.

What Is Next for "Black Panther 2?"

Following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed the role of T'Challa in the first "Black Panther" film, Marvel executives are still hush-hush whether another actor will replace the titular character.

Rumors sparked that they were planning to use a CGI double for the "Marshall" star, who died on August 28 due to colon cancer.

However, Marvel Studios executive producer Victoria Alonso set the record straight and mentioned that "there is only one Chadwick."

"Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really," she told Argentine newspaper, Clarin, according to a translation by the Wrap.

Despite the setbacks, including the untimely death of Boseman and the delay due to the global pandemic, The Hollywood reporter confirmed that the "Black Panther 2" production will begin in July 2021 and will premiere in 2022.

