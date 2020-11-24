Kourtney Kardashian Gets Honest About Scott Disick Dating Younger Women

Kourtney Kardashian is unfazed about Scott Disick's budding romance with Amelia Hamlin.

Earlier this November, rumors sparked that the father of three is dating the 19-year-old model, who is the daughter of three-time Golden Globe nominee Harry Hamlin and "Days of Our Lives" star Lisa Rinna.

It came after the two showed up at the same Halloween party together, followed by a romantic dinner date at the luxurious Italian restaurant in Tre Lune in Montecito, California.

Shortly after the duo's sighting, HollywoodLife cited that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star and the blonde beauty are not romantically together.

"Scott is definitely not dating Amelia, and he simply arrived at the party with a group of friends, both guys, and girls," a source revealed to the outlet, adding: "Scott thinks she's a sweet girl, but they're not romantically involved whatsoever, and Amelia just happened to be one of the girls in the group, and people speculated they were dating."

Despite these claims, speculations about their whirlwind romance intensified after the duo were photographed on a PDA-packed stroll in Malibu, California.

The Los Angeles-born actress wore a two-piece floral bikini while Disick wrapped his arms around her shoulder as they walk along the shores of Malibu.

Kourtney Kardashian Has "No Issue" With Scott Disick Dating Amelia Hamlin

With the news about the "Talentless" founder's new flame, Kourtney Kardashian doesn't mind her ex being linked to another younger woman.

According to TMZ, Kourtney reportedly has "no issue" about Disick dating Hamlin.

Moreover, the source close to the Kardashians told the outlet that the Poosh owner actually likes Disick being in a relationship, as it makes him more "grounded, happy and responsible" as a father.

Kourtney and Scott share three kids, namely Mason, Penelope, and the youngest, 5-year-old Reign Aston.

"We're told Kourtney and Scott are on the best terms they've been on in a long time, and she sees no need to get involved in his relationships-as long as he's happy, and there's no negative effect on their children," the source furthered.

Did Sofia Richie "Unfollowed" Amelia Hamlin?

The 37-year-old reality star's budding relationship with Lisa Rinna's daughter just came months after her split with another blonde beauty, Sofia Richie.

Unfortunately, Disick's new flame prompted the daughter of Lionel Richie to unfollow their "family friend."

Sophia has unfollowed Lisa Rinna and the Hamlin sisters on Instagram," Mail Online reported. "She feels betrayed that Amelia is now dating Scott as they were family friends."

Prior to news about Scott and Amelia dating, he was also linked to a fairly well-known model named Bella Banos.

The 24-year-old YouTube and Instagram model and the reality star was spotted in an upscale Japanese restaurant in Malibu in early October.

At the time, a source shut down rumors that the two were dating and told People that "he has been on dates but isn't dating anyone."

