Taylor Swift Grammys 2021: BF Joe Alwyn Played A Massive Role in Folklore’s Success

Taylor Swift has finally answered the most popular question Swifties have been asking.

"Who is William Bowery?"

The man in question has written a few songs on her latest album, "folklore," and many fans have been already guessing that perhaps it's her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

On Tuesday night, the "Teardrops On My Guitar" hitmaker released an intimate concert movie called "folklore: the long pod studio sessions" for Disney+.

The 31-year-old told co-creators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, "So, William Bowery is Joe.. as we know."

Long-time Taylor Swift fans have guessed for so long that the British actor was the mysteries co-writer that has been credited on the "folklore" songs such as "betty" and "exile."

The "Bad Blood" singer gushed of her boyfriend, "Joe always plays piano beautifully and he's always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things."

Speaking of the song "exile," she said, "It was crazy because Joe had written that entire piano part."

While making the song, Taylor further revealed that Joe sang Bon Iver's part in the duet.

"He was just singing it the way that the whole first verse it. I was entrenched and asked if we could keep writing that one."

TAYLOR SWIFT CONFIRMED WILLIAM BOWERY IS JOE ALWYN

In July, Taylor Swift surprised her fans with her eight album "folklore."

On the 23rdof that month, she tweeted that she will be releasing an album at midnight and praised her four main collaborators: The National's Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff and William Bowery.

The first three men are all well-known and respected, but Bowery was a mystery to many fans.

According to Taylor at that time, William Bowery is one of her "musical heroes" despite not having existed in songwriting credits in the past.

Searching the name on the web gave no results, especially on streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify, or music databases such as Allmusic and Sicogs.

Others believe that William is just another pen name for Taylor's brother, Austin Swift.

In May, it was reported that he reportedly recorded a cover of "Look What You Made Me Do" under an invented band name, Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club.

While others said that William Bowery is a pseudonym for Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

At that time, the evidence was thin because Joe Alwyn doesn't have known musical interests or abilities.

One Twitter user posted that Joe had a great-grandfather named William, who was a music teacher and a composer.

He is also extremely private. Even fans don't have that much idea about his relationship to the blonde beauty.

Even though they've been together for almost four years, not much is known about their relationship.

However, Taylor did gush about her boyfriend in her Netflix documentary "Miss Americana," "I also was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal balanced grounded life."

"And we decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private."

Taylor Swift has been recently nominated for six Grammy Awards.

"folklore" is nominated for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album.

Her song on the album "cardigan" for Song of the Year and "exile" for Best Pop Duo Performance.

