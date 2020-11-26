Royal Family ‘Saddened’ Over Meghan Markle’s Devastating Miscarriage

Despite the "never complain, never explain" attitude, the British royal family was said to be saddened over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's devastating news.

Just recently, the Duchess of Sussex penned an emotional essay for The New York Times, revealing that she and her husband lost their baby in July.

In a lengthy op-ed, the former "Suits" star shared the details about her heart-wrenching miscarriage after she's secretly pregnant with her second child.

"Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib," she wrote as she described her post royal routine with their one-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

The 39-year-old duchess continued and explained the unexplainable pain she felt during her pregnancy.

"After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew as I clutched my firstborn child that I was losing my second."

Moreover, upon learning that she had lost her child, Meghan described it as the "almost unbearable grief" she had experienced.

Royal Family Expressed Sadness Over Meghan Markle's Pregnancy

Following the tragic news about the Sussexes, People cited that although the royal family spokesperson declined to respond to a "deeply personal matter," one palace source revealed that the members of the monarchy felt" saddened "over the loss of what would've been another royal baby.

"There is a lot of sadness around the family," the insider mentioned to the publication, while the second source shared that there is "understandable sadness" in the family.

Meanwhile, royal reporter Katie Nicholl told BBC 5 that the Duke of Sussex has been keeping in touch with his family in the U.K and where "very supportive" of the couple.

"Harry was in constant touch with them over the summer. They knew what they were going through."

In addition, Nicholl also pointed out that although the monarchy tends to veer away from addressing their opinions on this matter, that doesn't mean they don't' reach out to the couple, who are now based in California.

"We don't hear them opening up their hearts," she adds. "But if ever I knew a royal that does, and wears his heart on his sleeve, it's Harry. Meghan is clearly cut from the same cloth."

The Queen's "Horrible Silence" Amid Meghan Markle's Miscarriage

On the contrary, royal reporter Daniela Esler pointed out that Queen Elizabeth II's reaction towards the Duchess of Sussexes' miscarriage was a "cold and horrible silence.

"So, what of the Palace? How have they reacted publicly? What outward support have they shown for Harry and Meghan at this painful time? Nada, none, Niente. All they have offered up via their official communications channels is cold, hard, horrible silence on this subject," she wrote in News.Com.Au.

