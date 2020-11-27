Jennifer Aniston ‘an Old Dinousaur?’ Star Is Still Single.

The National Enquirer is calling Jennifer Aniston an old-school and likens her to a dinosaur.

In their December 7, 2020 issue, they claimed that the "Friends" superstar is still single because she doesn't want to rely on dating apps.

The 51-year-old actress is still tapping "out of date" methods to snag herself a man after a string of heartbreak left her without a permanent beau in her life since divorcing her second husband in 2017, Justin Theroux.

An insider told the outlet, "Jen is desperate to find a new guy, but she's doing herself no favors at all because she refuses to embrace modern technology."

They further declared, "Everybody in her circle knows how uncomfortable Jen in being single, and everyone wants the brownie points that come from setting her up with just the right guy."

"But Jen refuses out of principle to mess around with dating apps, no matter how exclusive."

Since her divorce in 2017, Jennifer Aniston has never had some serious romance.

The National Enquirer noted that the blonde beauty is closing out the year, once again, with no suitable partner.

Pals are still, however, reportedly urging her to update her dating methods.

An insider said, "Jen has a screening process that is straight out of 2005, for better or worse."

Aside from that, the insider revealed how she also Googles men and "will spend hours on search engines until she can find a flaw."

This included looking at their real estate records, photos from events, and even news articles.

As per the source, Jennifer's research consists of whatever she can get her hands on without diving deep into the man's social media and immediately getting her hands dirty.

They further said that because of Jennifer Aniston's nitpicking, that bad habit would leave her lonely at the end of the day.

"Nobody's reputation or good name can really withstand Jen parked at her computer for a couple of hours."

But perhaps Jennifer wouldn't need another man because, as it turns out, Brad Pitt has been cozying up to his ex-wife once more.

In another National Enquirer report, Brad, who's newly-single, has agreed to co-host a virtual Christmas tree-trimming party with Jennifer. It reportedly triggered rumors that they're having a romantic reunion.

The 56-year-old recently broke up with his very-much younger girlfriend, 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski.

But this wasn't the first time Brad had co-hosted a tree-trimming with Jennifer, as they had already done it last year.

According to insiders, the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actor's presence will make a powerful statement to his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, as they continue to battle it out in court of their kids' custody.

"Jen has no problem flaunting their friendship, especially when it angers the woman who stole her husband."

The source further said, "This very public reunion means they finally are graduating from the 'friends' zone."

However, it's still best to take these reports with a grain of salt. Jennifer Aniston and her love life have been a popular topic in the tabloid recently.

And fans are still hoping that she and Brad Pitt would get back together.

