2021 Grammy Awards Prediction: Why Billie Eilish's 'Everything I Wanted' Should Win Best Pop Solo Performance Award

Out of hundreds of artists in Hollywood, only six soloists were nominated to the 2021 Grammys for Best Pop Solo Performance Category.

However, it is quite clear that Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted" performance stands out the most--which is why it also topped our 2021 Grammy Awards predicition.

On Tuesday, the award-giving body finally announced the nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. There are a total of 83 categories, and one of which is the Best pop solo performance.

Aside from Eilish's "Everything I Wanted," the other nominees for the award are Justin Bieber's "Yummy," Doja Cat's "Say So," Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now," Harry Style's "Watermelon Sugar," and Taylor Swift's "cardigan."

Although Eilish is the youngest nominee in the category, she has proven that her track deserves a Grammy.

Why Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted" Deserves To Win

Eilish, despite her young age, has been touching people's lives through her songs. With the help of her older brother, Finneas, the teen singer gave birth to a song that shows the "unshakeable bond" between people.

In a press release, per NME, the 18-year-old explained that they wrote the song about each other, creating a heartwarming song for everyone.

"This song is one my brother and I wrote about each other. No matter what happens, we have always been and will be there to make it better," Eilish said.

To hear a song about family during the 2021 Grammy Awards is truly what people need. Given that 2020 has been a tough year for everyone, listening to "Everything I Wanted" makes people look back and feel grateful about their lives.

Furthermore, "Everything I Wanted" serves as an inspiration to people, especially teens who struggle to be successful in life.

Although Eilish turned from being a simple Los Angeles teenager to one of the world's best pop stars, her track has surely made a difference.

While one sees that having numerous bank accounts or a notable status can be called as success in this money-driven world, Eilish's song became an eye-opener. It showed how people's relationships are more important than fame and success.

And that is what the people of Grammys should show the world.

Aside from its inspiring message, the song itself truly deserves a Grammy nod.

Eilish unveiled her usual airy and sad bop. Despite that, she made a little twist for "Everything I Wanted" and applied music that sounds weightless.

The twinkling piano keys and ethereal synth instrumentals can take everyone to a world no one ever discovered yet. The singer, indeed, is famous for creating songs that are related to her dreams. Through the song, she opened herself up and got out of isolation.

Amid the lows the world has been experiencing this years, Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted" serves as the silver lining that makes our stay in the world worthwhile--which is exactly what we are looking for in this 2021 Grammy Awards prediction for Best Pop Solo Performance Category.

