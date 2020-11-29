Chadwick Boseman Love: Marvel Remembers 'Black Panther' Star With Epic Birthday Tribute

Marvel Studios and Disney+ found a very sweet way to mark Chadwick Boseman's 44th birthday, enabling many fans to remember the late actor they so admired.

On November 28, former Disney CEO Bob Iger took to Twitter to tell fans the company has a sweet surprise for Boseman's fans who would tune in to the movie to be played on Disney+.

The original post reads, "To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts."

True blue fans heeded the call and tuned in.

The surprise is actually a very bittersweet tribute to the late actor, making fans cry and smile at the same time. The normal Marvel introduction was updated in remembrance of the "Black Panther" actor.

Disney has updated the Marvel Studios intro for 'Black Panther' on Disney Plus in remembrance of the late Chadwick Boseman. Happy birthday, King. pic.twitter.com/2A9sJXLONy — Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) November 29, 2020

Fans naturally took to their social media accounts to air how they feel about the surprise.

One emotional fan wrote, "it still hits me hard each time...he was taken from us way too soon. RIP again and Happy Birthday to a true hero."

On the other hand, another supporter said: "Fuuuuuuck, that'll tug the heartstrings... RIP to the man, myth, legend, and king." Some thanked the company for doing this.

This is not the first tribute that Marvel and Disney have done for Boseman, but this just might be one of the bests.

The way it is designed is quite similar to the intro Marvel has created upon the death of Stan Lee, who was featured at the beginning of Captain Marvel.

It's still unclear if Marvel just intends this intro to stay on the "Black Panther" film being played on Disney+ or use it in front of Black Widow or any other related film. It would certainly be nice to see it on the actual theaters.

After Chadwick Boseman passed away, ABC celebrated the actor with by preparing for fans a special showing of Black Panther and a TV special that discussed his illustrious career.

During the special, different fellow MCU alums like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans took time and effort to pay their respects to the actor.

At present, fans who believe that it is only Chadwick Boseman who could breath life to the iconic character so effectively are wondering to whom the role would be given in the future.

How the franchise may continue without the actor is unclear, especially since "Black Panther" cannot just be written out of all future Marvel movies.

There are names being thrown in by fans themselves as to who should be the next "Black Panther," but the company is yet to decide even though "Black Panther 2" is reportedly pushing through.

