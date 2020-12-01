Kelly Clarkson Gets Honest About Her ‘Horrible’ Divorce

Kelly Clarkson revealed what she truly feels about her divorce with husband, Brandon Blackstock.

During her interview with Alicia Keys and "Untamed" author Glennon Doyle in an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the former "American Idol" winner discussed her experience going through her highly publicized split.

She described her divorce as a "horrible" event in her life.

"I'm going through one right now. It's horrible," she explained, via Entertainment Tonight. "There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids. That's the hardest for me."

The two-time Grammy Award winner and the 43-year-old talent manager share two kids, 6-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington Alexander.

Blackstock, on the other hand, has two teenage children from his ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth--17-year-old daughter Savannah and 13-year-old son Seth.

The "Breakaway" hitmaker also shared that as a mother who is undergoing divorce, her kids are her number one priority.

"I think, as women especially, we're trained... to take it all on, and you can deal with it, and you're fine, but it's your babies that you worry about," Clarkson shared.

Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce

In June, news broke that the singer-songwriter filed for a divorce due to irreconcilable differences, ending her seven-year marriage with the music manager.

According to multiple reports, Clarkson's documents stated that the TV personality is seeking the court to dissolve the ability to award spousal support to her husband.

Moreover, the mother of two is asking to rule out their prenup agreement, adding that both parties should cover their own legal counsel's fees.

Aside from these, she is also appealing to the court to restore her last name to Clarkson after taking his husband's last name following their wedding.

Brandon Blackstock Seeks Monthly Support From Kelly Clarkson

However, the divorce settlement gets even messier after Blackstock asked for spousal and child support from his estranged wife.

As confirmed by ET, the 43-year-old talent manager filed legal documents requesting the Texas-born singer to pay him $436,000 a month.

This consists of $301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 to support their two children.

If granted by the court, this means Blackstock will receive a whopping $5.2 million per year.

Kelly Clarkson Granted "Primary Physical Custody" For Her Two Kids

As their divorce continues, "The Voice" judge celebrates her small wins after the court awarded her temporary "primary physical custody" of her two kids.

Based on the legal documents obtained by TODAY, it stated that the Superior Court for the State of California in Los Angeles County granted the singer "primary custody" in "the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children."

Following the court's ruling, the TV personality and Blackstock would have joint legal custody of their kids, which involves "the right and the responsibility to make decisions relating to the health, education, and welfare of the minor children. "

Furthermore, the agreement also includes video calls with the kids on a daily basis: "The non-custodial parent shall have daily FaceTime calls with the minor children at a mutually agreed upon time."

