Royal Pain: Why Queen Elizabeth II Was Devastated by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's drastic move crushed Queen Elizabeth II's expectation from the couple.

Princess Diana's former butler and the Queen's ex-footman, Paul Burrell, revealed that the Her Majesty had high hopes for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being senior members of the Firm.

Unfortunately, the couple dropped their bombshell decision earlier this 2020, stating that they are stepping down from their roles in the monarchy.

The Queen's Expectation From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

During Burrell's interview with "The Secret To" podcast with host, Vicky Pattison, as obtained by Express UK, he explained that Her Majesty would like her grandson to stay with the royal family and be able to perform his duty to the sovereign.

"She doesn't like confrontation; she doesn't like change; she likes things to stay the same. She would have done everything she could possibly do to get Harry to stay with the working family," Burrell noted.

Although the Queen was often perceived as a "distant" mother to Prince Charles and his siblings, the former royal butler insisted that the 94-year-old monarch "would have said "stay with us, because you're part of it and the country loves you" to the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry Chose Meghan Markle and Archie Over Royal Family

Unfortunately, the 36-year-old Prince has other priorities in life and not just the crown.

Burrell believes that Prince Harry "wanted something else," which involves being with Meghan Markle and their 1-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

"But he wanted something else, and he went with his heart, not his head," he explained, adding: "He went with the woman he loves; you can't blame him."

In the end, the ex-royal aide expressed his support for Prince William and Prince Harry, as he witnessed how the brothers grew up within the royal family.

"I treat both boys the same; they're still Diana's boys. My support is with both of them."

Prince Harry Wanted To Protect His Family And Baby Archie

Following their decision to break away from the monarchy and live independently outside the U.K, Prince Harrey pointed out that he had no choice but to step down from his role.

In an emotional speech, he revealed that it took them months to come up with the saddening decision.

"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option," Prince Harry mentioned during his engagement at the London dinner for his charity, Sentebale.

Moreover, his longtime friend JJ Chalmers previously claimed that the reason behind the decision of Prince Harry to leave the monarchy is "to protect his family."

"I think the decision that he has made, at the forefront of that is to protect his family because the number one rule is to be a father and to be a husband," he told BBC's "The One Show," Chalmers explained, via Us Weekly.

READ MORE: Little Bieber Soon? Justin Bieber Reveals Baby Plans With Wife Hailey Baldwin

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles