[WATCH] Taylor Swift Drops Big Surprise for Fans in Ryan Reynold’s ‘LOLsome’ Ad

Taylor Swift stunned her fans with a "sneak peek" of her re-recorded music featuring Ryan Reynolds in a hilarious commercial.

On her social media, the 10-time Grammy winner shared a snippet of her newly recorded hit track "Love Story" for the "Deadpool" star's Match ad.

"Okay, so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote, so... here's a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!" Swift wrote.

In the one-minute-and-half long video, the Hollywood A-lister dressed as Satan met a woman named 2020. Moreover, the two then realized that they are "match made in hell," referencing this year's outrageous incidents like the global pandemic and more.

The latest ad came after Tay-Tay announced that she would be releasing the re-recording of her songs from her first six albums.

During her interview with "Good Morning America," Swift confirmed that re-creating her masters was on the works.

"Yeah, that's true, and it's something that I'm very excited about doing because my contract says that starting Nov. 2020, so next year, I can record albums one-five all over again," Swift shared.

Fans React To Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds' Team Up

With the video getting over 4.2 million views, fans flocked to Twitter to expressed their reactions to Swift and Reynolds' collaboration.

"How come I laughed and cried while watching this?? @taylorswift13 your new re-recording of Love Story is BEAUTIFUL! I can't wait for the rest!! And @VancityReynolds, this was the perfect commercial for 2020! Great work both of you!" one user wrote.

A second fan, meanwhile, commended the friendship between the 30-year-old singer and the "Free Guy" actor.

"The things I would do to be a part of the @taylorswift13 and @VancityReynolds friendship. Like just imagine hanging out with them at the same time."

Fans Think Taylor Swift Shaded Scooter Braun in Ryan Reynolds' Commercial

On the other hand, one eagle-eyed fan seemed to figure out the pop icon's hidden message featuring the number six for her albums and a fallen Scooter in reference to her feud with Scooter Braun.

"She really did THAT... fallen next to a graffitied number representing her first six albums she is currently re-recording #2020LoveStory."

An individual echoed the same thoughts and pointed out that the record executive is slowly losing his battle with Swift: "seeing this in @VancityReynolds commercial where he used a snippet of @taylorswift13's #2020LoveStory shows how loyal and humble he is to Taylor. And, how we can see that sc***er br***n is already LOSING the game that he started."

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun Feud

Last month, the pop icon called out the music executive for selling her music without her knowledge.

Apparently, Braun sold it for a whopping $300 million to the group Shamrock Holdings.

"This was the second time my music has been sold without my knowledge," she wrote, adding: "They wanted to reach out before the sale to let me know, but that Scooter Braun had required that they make no contact with me or my team, or the deal would be off."

Aside from this, Taylor Swift also accused him of attempting to "dismantle" her musical legacy.

