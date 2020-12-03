Shots Fired At Billie Lourd’s Hollywood Mansion [REPORT]

On Thursday, California copes reportedly rushed to Billie Lourd's Hollywood mansion after a construction worker fired shots.

The Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ that officers were called to the "Star Wars" actress' Beverly Hills properties, home to her late mother and grandmother, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

The homes were being renovated to combine it into an $18 million estate.

An unidentified construction worker was reportedly fired from the job, who later pulled out a rifle and aimed it at another construction worker.

TMZ also mentioned that the gunman tried to shoot the other construction worker but instead fired at the ground and fled the scene.

The outlet reported that Billie Lourd was not home at the time of the incident, but nobody knew for sure the exact time for the alleged shooting.

The construction worker who pulled the trigger immediately left, and the police are said to be still on the hunt. No arrests have been made as of writing.

The incident comes after the "American Horror Story" star started a complete renovation of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynold's neighboring homes in Beverly Hills.

For fifteen years, Billie Lourd's mom and grandmother lived side-by-side before they died within a day of each other in December 2016.

According to reports, the two mansions were put up for sale together as one 3.5 acres following the year of their deaths, but Billie has decided to renovate the lot to make room for her growing family.

In September, the blonde beauty surprised her followers when she welcomed her first child Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, with her fiancé, Austen Rydell.

Though the details of the work being done at the two estates are not yet precise, it is understood that the iconic features of Carrie Fisher's old home, where Billie grew up, are likely to be preserved.

Daily Mail obtained photos of the construction that showed the renovations are underway on the roof of the home, while there's already been work being done on the grounds and the driveway.

Carri's aviary and water fountain in her gardens are reportedly protected from the new construction and will remain there.

According to reports, Billie Lourd's childhood home was full of her mom's mismatched vintage collectibles and furniture, including a massive stained-glass window of Billie in the living room, which was made for Carrie.

Meanwhile, Carrie's brother, Todd Fisher, said that motherhood saved her from an early death.

He told Page Six that becoming a mother grounded the iconic Hollywood star.

"Carrie was a unique mother; it's what kept Carrie with us. I think we would have lost Carrie long ago, long before, if it hadn't been for Billie."

At the age of 60, Carrie Fisher died of cardiac arrest, and an autopsy determined that she had cocaine, traces of opiates, MDMA, and heroin in her system.

Billie said that her mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life that "she ultimately died of it."

READ MORE: Melania Trump Heartbreak: Tatler Magazine Chose Meghan Markle Over FLOTUS?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles