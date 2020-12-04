Taylor Swift ENGAGED? The One Hint She Already Said 'Yes' to Joe Alwyn

There's no stopping Taylor Swift - she remains to be one of Hollywood's most hardworking artists as she re-records her first six albums.

One of the newly re-recorded and recently released songs was "Love Story," which was used in her friend Ryan Reynold's Match.com commercial.

On December 2, Taylor quote-tweeted Ryan's advertisement, saying, "Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so.. here's a sneak peek of 'Love Story!' working hard to get the music to you soon!!"

Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020

While Swifties are happy about the song release, fans were also convinced that there was a hidden message in the new "Love Story."

Taylor Swift sparked engagement rumors after she tweaked the lyrics.

The "Reputation" hitmaker has been with actor Joe Alwyn for three years, and they are said to be getting serious.

Fans went wild after pointing out that Taylor changed the lyrics from "Baby just say yes," to "Baby just said yes."

Fans have even predicted that she will be announcing on her 31st birthday on December 13, coming up in a few weeks.

One Swiftie wrote, "why aren't we talking about the fact that Taylor said 'it's a love story baby just SAID yes.' I just saw a TikTok, and I didn't even notice until the girl pointed it out."

Another said, "I have a Taylor Swift conspiracy that she and Joe are already married or engaged, and that is why Love Story is the first re-recorded song released."

The blonde beauty's love life has been the talk of the entertainment industry after channeling her experience of happiness, heartbreak, and many more into her songs.

It's one of the many things Swifties have always identified within Taylor's songs.

Some of the songs she wrote about were about John Mayer, Harry Styles, and Jake Gyllenhaal, which talked about love and heartbreak. While there was also a song about her feud with Katy Perry and Kanye West.

But since Taylor Swift's romance with Joe Alwyn, she has also written a lot about him such as "End Game," "Delicate," "Gorgeous," "The Archer," "Lover," and of course, "London Boy," since he is British.

Their relationship has been incredibly private since 2016, but the singer has given the fans glimpses of their story through Taylor's music.

Meanwhile, Taylor revealed that Joe has helped her write tracks on her latest album, "folklore."

Since she dropped her surprise album in July, there was so much talk among Swifties about the identity of mysterious songwriter William Bowery, credited in two of the tracks on her Grammy-nominated album.

But in a Disney+ documentary, the "Teardrops On My Guitar" singer revealed that William isn't a real person because William is actually Joe.

And as 2020 comes to an end, a year that was extremely tumultuous for Taylor Swift, she is reportedly grateful to have Joe by her side.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that he had been a "great support system" as she dealt not only with the coronavirus threat but also her mom's health battle.

Andrea Swift was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and returned in 2019. She has a brain tumor.

"She is so grateful for him and in love with him. He is her cheerleader and rock. They have spoken about their future together, and they love celebrating the holidays together and are looking forward to that."

