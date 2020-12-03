Lily Collins Faces Wedding Delay Because of Her Dad’s Legal Issues?

Lily Collins is over the moon after being engaged to her boyfriend, Charlie McDowell.

But there might be some problems moving forward with the wedding, as her dad is currently facing a legal battle against his ex, Orianne Cevey.

According to Globe, the 31-year-old "Emily in Paris" actress is desperate to tie the knot with her writer-director boyfriend, but the charges flying back may force her to put the happy day on hold.

Insiders revealed to the outlet that Lily is finding it hard to focus on planning her wedding when her dad is caught in an ugly public fight.

"She is head over heels in love with Charlie, and she can't wait to walk down the aisle, but almost as soon as she said yes to Charlie, Phil and Orianne started going at it," an insider close to Lily said.

Orianne, the mom of Phil's sons Nicholas and Matthew, is going at it court for the Genesis legend's $38 million mansion where they lived after reuniting in 2018.

According to reports, Phil demanded his 46-year-old baby mama to move out after learning she secretly married musician 31-year-old Thomas Bates.

The mom-of-two struck back, humiliating the 69-year-old singer by claiming Phil wasn't bathing at all and doesn't brush his teeth for months at a time.

She also claimed that Phil was "impotent."

Lawyers for the Rockstar insisted that Orianne is telling lies in an attempt to cash out from the entire ordeal.

In a Life & Style report, Orianne alleges that Phil has been "emotionally and verbally abusive" towards her, while Phil claims that Orianne had used armed guards to take control of his mansion.

Because of all the dirty laundry, Lily, Phil's daughter to second wife Jill Tavelman, is "in a tizzy."

"If the pandemic is over in the spring, Lily and Charlie want to get married then. And she'd still like her father to escort her down the aisle," the source told Globe.

"But if he and Orianne are still slinging mud at each other, it can't help but affect what should be the happiest time in Lily's life."

While Lily Collins waits for her dad's drama to wrap us, she is reportedly seeking comfort in her fiancé, with Life & Style's sources claiming she "really lucked out finding him."

Though the story is believable, Gossip Cop believes that the entire stories of these tabloids are untrue.

They don't doubt that the "Mortal Instruments" actress' isn't probably happy with her father's ongoing health and legal trouble, but she reportedly has no plans of delaying her wedding.

Speaking toEntertainment Tonight, Lily happily discussed her wedding.

"This is like a fun part... You get to think about all those things, you know, as a young girl, thinking like, 'Ooh, what do I want one day?'" Lily shared.

"It's like, now you get to play and have conversations about it."

Lily also talked about Phil Collins' legal trouble saying that it's his story to "kind of deal with," but she will "always support and love him, and he knows that."

So it seems like Lily Collins' wedding day will not be delayed and will go on as planned. No legal issues would stop her from her marital happiness.

