'Spider-Man' Multiverse Crossover Could Happen -- Here's the PROOF!

A Marvel universe where the three "Spider-Man" stars--Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland--exist might soon become a reality.

The possibility of a Spider-Verse ignited a rumor about Maguire, Garfield and Holland working together in one big movie. According to FandomWire, the three actors are reportedly set to reprise their roles as Spider-Man for the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But on October 15, ET Canada reached out to Sony and asked about the buzz, only to get an unclear response from the company.

"Those rumored castings are not confirmed," a representative for the studio said.

Now, nearly two months after the talks began, a new unofficial teaser hinted about the possible crossover.

Sony Channel Latinoamérica's official YouTube channel shared a video showing snippets from the three movies that featured the three actors.

"Who is your favorite Spider-Man? You don't have to choose - in the Marvel Multiverse, anything can happen," the description read.

After fans saw the video and trended online, it has been removed from the site.

Fortunately, the Twitter account L'Actu Des Héros (@lactudesheros) managed to save the video and re-share it on the platform.

It remains unknown whether or not the video is hinting Sony's official plans, but it is worth noting that there are a lot of clues from its limited details about the possibility of Spider-Verse happening.

Spider-Verse Could Exist, Per These Clues

Prior to releasing the unofficial teaser, fans were quick to analyze Sony and Marvel Studios' news about the next "Spider-Man" film.

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Foxx will return to the franchise. His character, Electro, appeared in the Andrew Garfield-led film, "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Since Holland's universe is different from Garfield's, a connection might be established soon through the Spider-Verse.

Benedict Cumberbatch will also join the trilogy as Doctor Strange. He will allegedly be Holland's newest mentor with Tony Stark gone.

As Doctor Strange's powers include levitation, teleportation, and time travel, it makes the appearances of Maguire, Garfield and Holland more possible.

In addition, Jacob Batalon, who plays the role of Ned Leeds, also showed his remarkable weight loss during his 24th birthday. With this, it is safe to say that he might be a villain in the next "Spider-Man" film.

Referencing the comic book, Leeds became Hobgoblin--the leader of Sinister Six, where Electro and Mysterio came from. Leeds' character as Hobgoblin first appeared in the 1983 comic book "The Amazing Spider-Man #238."

With the members of Sinister Six possibly coming their way, Maguire and Garfield's possible appearances could happen. Once it occurs, they could help Holland in his universe defeat their enemies--Electro and Hobgoblin, or maybe the whole Sinister Six.

As of writing, Sony has not confirmed anything yet. Still, the shooting of the "Spider-Man" film is already underway and more details might be leaked soon.

