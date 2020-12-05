Amelia Hamlin Instagram: Top 3 Fashion Moments of Scott Disick's Rumored GF

Amelia Hamlin has been on the hot seat for quite some time now after being associated with Scott Disick.

The 19-year-old model is rumored to be dating the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star after they were spotted together during Kendal Jenner's birthday-bash-turned Halloween party.

Interestingly, the two arrived in the same vehicle. The 37-year-old reality star was dressed in an Ace Ventura costume, while the brunette beauty wore a tiny triangle top and skimpy shorts as she finished off her look with light makeup and a violet bob cut wig.

Romance rumors intensified after the alleged couple was photographed in a PDA-packed vacation in Santa Barbara.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, Disick had his arm around his new flame, who was sporting a floral two-piece while walking on the beach.

Amelia is the youngest daughter of the Golden Globe winner Harry Hamlin and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna.

Meanwhile, her older sister, Delilah Bella Hamlin, is dating Eyal Booker from "Love Island.

Aside from being born in a famous family, the 19-year-old beauty is also a model and signed under Women 360 Management New York. She has walked for major brands such as The Blonds and Dennis Basso.

She also modeled for brands such as Hudson Jeans and beauty company Too Faced.

Hamlin and Rinna's daughters seemed to be passionate about business and fashion, as they launched their own clothing brand called DNA back in 2019.

While she is making a buzz for being Disick's new flame, Lisa Ranna's daughter is also a fashion icon in the making, and with that said, here's a look at Amelia Hamlin's Instagram and her top three fashion moments.

Posing for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

It appears that the 18-year-old model got a nod from the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan after she posed for Kim K's SKIMS.

Amelia flaunted her toned body with a nude-colored seamless top and high rise bikini from the brand's recent collection.

In a separate post, she shared a throwback snap from SKIMS launched in 2019.

"@skims one year down, many to go!!! I love you guys so very much! @kimkardashian," she captioned.

Like Mother Like Daughter

In the height of her rumored romance with Disick, Amelia Hamlin penned a heartfelt message for her mother, as she thanked her for being her rock and teaching her to be a confident young woman.

In the lengthy post, she began by saying that she is the "luckiest daughter in the world" to have the "Days of Our Lives" actress as her mom. She wrote the tribute alongside a sweet black and white photo of them.

"Wow. I am the luckiest daughter in the whole wide world!!! I'm pretty sure EVERYONE wishes you were their mom. I was blessed to be able to have you as mine," she wrote.

Amelia Hamlin Bares Nude for Goyard

The 18-year-old model flaunted her impressive bag collection as she posed in an almost naked shoot.

Leaving little to the imagination, Amelia Hamlin posed while holding a large tangerine Goyard tote alongside a caption "Gonna need to expand my bag collection..."

