Super Leo? Leonardo DiCaprio Discussing Superhero Role With Marvel [RUMOR]

Leonardo DiCaprio might finally land on his first superhero film, as he is now reportedly in talks with Marvel Studios for a project.

Since 1989, DiCaprio has starred in various films and TV series. As a Hollywood A-lister, he surely knows how to act in any movie genre.

However, over his active years, he has never starred in a superhero film.

As mentioned, though, he might finally get one under his belt.

According to We Got This Covered, the famous "Titanic" actor is now in active discussions with Marvel Studios. The news outlet has a credible source who confirmed that talks between Leo and Marvel about an unspecified role are already underway.

Despite the report, it should still be taken with a grain of salt, especially since the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new phase is already planned out.

Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Became a Superhero Decades Ago

Before the recent talks, the 46-year-old actor almost became Spider-Man in James Cameron's 1990 film.

In his interview with Empire Magazine (via Spider-Man News), DiCaprio revealed that he already got a hold of the screenplay at that time.

"I know he was semi-serious about doing it at some point, but I don't remember any further talks about it. We had a couple of chats," he revealed.

Since it was nearly 30 years ago, it is not surprising that he could not clearly remember a detail at all.

Although he hasn't played a superhero role, at least not yet, DiCaprio left the doors open to that possibility.

Apart from Cameron, he also met director Joel Schumacher about the possibility of him playing Robin's role in "Batman Forever."

Unlike Cameron's "Spider-Man," he had a concrete future with "Batman Forever." Unfortunately, he ended up losing interest in the role and working with "a very talented director."

He once told ShortList that despite being a man of the era, he still has not found the best and right project that would fit him.

"You never know. They're getting better and better as far as complex characters in these movies. I haven't yet. But no, I don't rule out anything," Leo shared to the outlet.

With that said, it is safe to say that one of the most bankable stars still seeks a project that would challenge him differently. While he is no longer that young, he still has many years more to play a superhero role.

DiCaprio Busy Right Now?

Even if his alleged talks with Marvel Studios are true, it is nearly impossible for him to begin filming as the actor is still busy with one project.

Earlier this week, multiple news outlets spotted him and Jennifer Lawrence getting new looks for their latest project, "Don't Look Up."

The two were standing on a train platform in Boston, Massachusetts for the Adam McKay-directed movie.

They will play the roles of two astronomers on a media tour to inform the people about a meteor that will crush the Earth in six months.

READ MORE: 'Spider-Man' Multiverse Crossover Could Happen -- Here's the PROOF!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles