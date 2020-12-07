Britney Spears' True Colors: Justin Long Reveals What It's Like Working With Brit

Justin Long took a trip down memory lane and recalled his experience working with co-star Britney Spears.

The "Jeepers Creepers" actor recently posted a throwback snap of him and the Pop Princess taken in their comedy film "Crossroads."

In a lengthy caption on Instagram, the 42-year-old actor reflected on what it feels like working with the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker.

He began by admitting that he felt "nervous" being with Spears, who was the biggest pop artist at the time.

"Some "Crossroads" memories...I remember being slightly nervous to work with Britney Spears - she was such a massive star in 2002 (as she still is). When she introduced herself to me in the makeup trailer, I was disarmed by how sweet and NOT famous she seemed - just a nice girl (not yet a woman) from Louisiana," Long shared.

Long also shared that the pop icon made him "feel comfortable" despite his cameo role.

The comedian turned director then recalled having Britney's bodyguard, whom he called "Big Something," and how the fans and paparazzi hounded her on the set.

What made his post special is his heartfelt message to the former Disney star and the controversy surrounding her public meltdown.

"Years later, when the tabloid frenzy surrounding Britney reached a fever pitch, I remember feeling so sorry for her. Nobody deserves to be hounded and harassed like that - least of all a very sweet person - one who behaved kindly towards a young nervous actor who occupied a much lower rung on the hierarchical ladder of that film set," Long furthered.

Aside from Justin Long and Britney Spears, the 2002 film also featured Anson Mount, Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning. "Crossroads" follows the story of three childhood best friends who just reunited after graduation and decided to take a road trip across the country.

On the other hand, fans praised the "He's Just Not That Into You" star for his warm tribute to the pop princess.

"I just started crying over Justin long's post about crossroads / Britney Spears OMG.

"I love that movie so much. I watched it over & over, wanting my life to play out exactly like hers did & I can't tell you HOW many time capsules I buried with my friends," one fan wrote.

A second user also expressed his gratitude towards Long, whom he called a legend, and pointed out how the actor threw his support towards the "Piece of Me" singer.

"Legend Justin Long talking about working with miss Britney Spears on crossroads. We love kings supporting queens. #FreeBritney."

Meanwhile, an individual shared the same opinion about Long and mentioned how "sweet" Spears is in real life: "I don't think she has a nasty or bad bone in her body. Not heard one bad thing said about her from people that have worked with her or dealt with her. Just a sweet girl put in the most insane situations."

Aside from her blockbuster movie "Crossroads," the iconic pop star also had a cameo in some comedy sitcom.

This includes "Will & Grace" and "How I Met Your Mother," where she played a receptionist who is crazy in love with Ted (played by Josh Radnor) but ended up dating Barney Stinson (portrayed by Neil Patrick Harris).

