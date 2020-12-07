Shawn Mendes Drops Major Update About His Relationship To GF Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes gushed about his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, in a recent interview.

Though their relationship is still relatively fresh, the couple has reportedly already talked about getting engaged.

Opening in an interview to Entertainment Tonight, the Canadian star described the former Fifth Harmony actress as his "person," admitting that while he doesn't want to be in a hurry, he definitely sees a future with the singer.

"Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff, then I kind of check out a little bit."

Shawn Mendes was remarkably candid talking about marriage, adding, "I really think when you know, you know."

He further explained, "She's been one of my best friends since I was 15 years old."

The "Stitches" hitmaker added, "I don't know, at the same time, I know we're really young, so I don't want to jump insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel, and you know that you have found your person."

In another interview, the 22-year-old recently opened up about how his dad, Manuel Mendes, was fond of the "Havana" hitmaker when he first introduced her to the family.

Speaking on the "Zach Sang Show," the "Wonder" hitmaker revealed that his dad already calls Camila is "daughter-in-law."

"My dad is never very serious about things, but he would always bug me and be like, 'How's my daughter-in-law doing?'"

"Your parents don't know, but when you know, you know," Shawn added of his future and marriage. "But I went to them a lot about it."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been dating since July 2019 and have isolated together with Camila's family in Miami during the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

They also became fur parents to their new puppy, Tarzan.

In Shawn's Netflix documentary titled "Shawn Mendes: In Wonder," the "Treat You Better" singer gave his fans a glimpse at his personal life, including his relationship with the 23-year-old Cuba-native.

In the documentary, Shawn recalled telling Camila that she is the subject of most of the songs released.

"My song comes on the radio, and I'm like, 'everything's about you. They have always been about you.'"

Then, Camila reportedly went, "'What do you mean?' they're all about you. Like every song I've ever written."

In the documentary, Shawn also said that their friendship built a strong foundation for what they have now.

He recalled how Camilla was always there to look after him "as a human being" and gushed, "She's got my back, and I think that's what your partner is for."

Now that they're together now, Shawn Mendes admitted that he doesn't think he'll be able to write a song that would genuinely describe his true feelings for Camila Cabello.

He compared their love to the moon and stars.

"I don't think I'll be able to write songs that do it justice, that can capture the things and the feelings with her."

Meanwhile, the couple has given their fans an early Christmas gift by releasing a surprise single, "The Christmas Song," on Saturday.

