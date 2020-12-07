Why Was Melania Trump Criticized After Christmas Tree Lighting?

It has not been the most wonderful time of the year for Melania Trump, as she invited criticisms after the National Christmas Tree lighting.

A few days before Christmastime, Melania joined the recent National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. However, what was supposed to be a joyous occasion became a nightmare for her.

On Sunday, the soon-to-be-former first lady posted pictures of her and President Donald Trump taken during the annual ceremony.

Specifically, they lit the Colorado blue spruce from Palmyra, Pennsylvania at the Ellipse, south of the White House.

She captioned the post with, "Lighting the National Christmas Tree is one of America's oldest holiday traditions. @POTUS & I were honored to virtually join @NatlParkService & @NationalParkFdn for their 98th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony."

The 98th annual National Christmas Tree lighting presented several musical performances from artists like Jillian Cardarelli, Colton Dixon and Kellie Pickler.

Per CBS News, "The President's Own" United States Marine Band also made an appearance.

Despite an extravagant show, Melania took the spotlight and received harsh comments from people.

What Critics Said About Melania Trump

Unfortunately, Melania's move was not well-received by many, as she allegedly mocked the holiday previously and said, "Who gives a f--k about Christmas?"

In October, her former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff leaked a recording where Melania allegedly made the said comment.

On Twitter, Melania suffered from massive backlash over what people called a hypocrite move.

One person wrote, "Why do you keep posting about this when we have clearly heard you tell us how much you hate doing it? Remember? Kids in cages and such."

Another user said, "Honored to not giving a f--k about Christmas I'm sure!"

"She sounds more like a witch. How can she say things like this," another person added.

But amid the negative responses responses, Melania continues to fill the White House with Christmas decorations.

White House To "Christmas House"

Melania followed the theme "America the Beautiful" and decorated the presidential residence with several Christmas trees and ornaments.

Her new photos featured different rooms of the White House, including the Blue Room, Green Room and State Dining Room. In each post, she explained why she chose the specific decorations for each.

For instance, she dedicated the Red Room to all US frontline workers who are working harder amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our Nation's heroes are embedded in our hearts & they are truly what make America beautiful," Melania captioned the post. "The handmade ornaments ... salute the countless frontline workers, first responders & others who serve their communities."

In addition, the Library specifically commemorates the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment's act, which allows women in the country to vote.

For the Vermeil Room she dedicated for the former president John F. Kennedy, Melania explained that he deserves an exclusive tribute due to the love for the arts he showed to the public.

These posts did not gain many criticisms compared to the National Christmas Tree lighting. However, the concept was reportedly a total opposite of what the Trumps did inside the White House.

According to rumors, Melania destroyed Jackie Kennedy's flowers inside the White House Rose Garden. Thus, for some, her move this Christmas season should not be called as an honor to arts and culture.

