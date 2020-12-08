Gwen Stefani Reveals Crucial Request For Upcoming Blake Shelton Wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez - they would rather wait than have a wedding in the middle of a pandemic.

Though they are so excited to tie the knot, Gwen and Blake still have no firm wedding date.

But she has one major request before walking down the aisle and finally promises to be with the country superstar together.

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest on Monday, the "Hollaback Girl" singer hopes that her parents would be able to make it to her big day.

"I would say I want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation."

She continued saying of her mom Patti and dad Dennis, "I would rather not have the masks and that kind of thing. And even when you cut it down to just family, it's still too many people for COVID, so we're sort of like, just going to see what happens in the next few months."

With a rising number of cases in the US, it's most likely Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, along with the other engaged couples, will not be saying "I Do" anytime soon.

Even with the country's scary state in the middle of the pandemic, Gwen couldn't stop being giddy about her pending nuptials.

She told Ryan how it feels "funny" and "weird" to even say that she's "engaged."

Though people have been saying it for so long via rumors and have kept asking her if she was married or engaged, now, the 51-year-old explained how it feels odd to have a ring on her finger.

The California-native gushed, "We look like a weird cartoon, like a fake meme or something, but yet, somehow, we are meant to be."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton started dating in November 2015 after meeting on the set of the talent reality show, "The Voice," both coming off their high-profile divorces. They reportedly bonded over it.

Blake Shelton was just about to end his marriage to Miranda Lambert. They were married from 2011 to 2015.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani had also separated from Gavin Rossdale, who she was married to from 2002 until 2015.

They announced their engagement at the end of October of this year.

The country crooner popped the question at his ranch in Oklahoma.

Despite being incredibly excited to get married, sources revealed to the couple that they are "both ready to get married" according to People magazine.

Rumors also circulated that the wedding will be held at the place where Blake proposed.

An insider told Us Weekly, "Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. He did it himself with help. It's really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year."

