'Spider-Man 3' Update: Spider-Verse MORE Possible Now With Old Villain's Return

The possibility of Spider-Verse occuring in "Spider-Man 3" is getting more real now, especially after the reported return of another character.

"Spider-Man 3" might truly see Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in one frame as one of the franchise's old villains will also return.

On December 8, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Alfred Molina is set to return as Doctor Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus in the upcoming "Spider-Man 3" flick.

Per the news outlet's sources, the actor will once again show up after appearing in Tobey Maguire's 2004 film "Spider-Man 2."

This supports what GWW revealed late last month. During that time, people spotted Molina on the set of "Spider-Man 3."

The current "Spider-Man" actor and King of Spoilers, Tom Holland, uploaded photos of him on the set of the upcoming film, confirming that they are working on the film.

The 67-year-old Molina is the second actor from the previous "Spider-Man" installments to have a confirmed appearance in "Spider-Man 3."

Before him, Jamie Foxx already revealed in a now-deleted post that he is returning as Electro. His character appeared in Garfield's "The Amazing Spider-Man."

Fox and Molina's appearance fueled speculations that the next Holland-led superhero film will show a multiverse storyline.

Spider-Verse Hints

Benedict Cumberbatch appearing in the film as Doctor Strange sparked talks that a multiverse is truly about to happen. It is also worth noting that Cumberbatch's next solo movie is called "The Multiverse of Madness."

Apart from Electro and Doctor Octopus, Hobgoblin might also appear in the next film--with Ned Leeds (played by Jacob Batalon) being reported to play the role.

As the multiverse theories began to emerge, Batalon showed off his remarkable weight loss during his 24th birthday. He posted the dramatic transformation on Instagram, as the actor wore an open jacket highlighting his new frame.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Batalon once said that he wants to take a villain role soon.

"That just further validates my theory of Ned becoming Hobgoblin, but hey... But it'd be so great [if] they're not going to want me to die," he shared. "[I hope] they're going to want me to stay on and be part of the Sinister Six. That's just my theory."

Multiverse Confirmed?!

In a separate report by Collider, the news site said that Garfield and Maguire will reprise their roles alongside Kirsten Dunst.

The report added that Dunst will return as MJ, and Maguire will be back once Sony and Marvel close that deal.

Maguire was the first Peter Parker after playing the role from 2002 to 2004. Eight years later, Garfield took over the role in the reboot in 2012 and 2014 before Holland succeeded him two years ago.

As of press time, there is no confirmation yet of what will happen in "Spider-Man 3" and if there will indeed be a multi-verse storyline featuring all the Spider-Man fans know. However, it is certainly fun to connect the hints and clues.

