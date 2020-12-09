Dolly Parton Reveals Real Reason Behind ‘Ambulance-Ready’ Look

Dolly Parton vows that she will never be caught dead looking ugly.

In her recent interview with RuPaul for a special holiday cover story with Marie Claire, the legendary country singer detailed her morning routine, which includes getting up at 3 am.

The blonde beauty explained that she likes to start her morning early and spend her day productively by working and writing on something.

Furthermore, the prolific songwriter also shared how she usually starts her day.

Parton, who grew up with a Christian background, said that she's "a very spiritual person."

"Every single day, before I do anything, I wake up, and I thank God for the night and ask him to bless the day and to bring all the right things...all the wrong people out of my life, bring all the right stuff in, just to guide me, lead me," Parton said.

Dolly Parton's Shares Go-To "Ambulance-Ready" Look

Although she was born and raised in Tennessee, Parton also found peace in her West Hollywood Home.

She told RuPaul that aside from her daily routine, she always prepares for emergencies whenever she is in Los Angeles.

The 74-year-old musician revealed that being "street ready" includes wearing high heels, makeup, and having nicely done hair.

"I have to always stay ready-street-ready, I always say. I have to keep my makeup on and keep my hair done. Like, when I'm in L.A.-I've told you about it-if it's going to earthquake, if we get an earthquake, I'm not running out in the street looking like you look now," Partonhilariously explained.

In addition, the "Jolene" hitmaker mentioned that she had to be "ambulance-ready at all times" just in case she got sick or had an emergency.

Parton also revealed why she's more comfortable wearing high-heels rather than flats, which is rather practical for her.

"But I actually do wear high heels most of the time. They're not always as high as the ones I wear for the show. But I'm little. I'm short. And I have to wear heels in order to reach my cabinets," Parton shared

Dolly Parton's Surprising Reason Why She Sleeps in Her Makeup

This is not the first time that the Country Music Hall of Famer confessed about her bizarre obsession with looking presentable at all times.

In a previous interview with The New York Times, the "I Will Always Love You" songstress confessed about sleeping with her makeup.

Although this might sound a bit odd, she explained that she wanted to look good even when she's sleeping.

"You never know if you're going to wreck the [tour] bus, you never know if you're going to be somewhere in a hotel and there's going to be a fire," she said, adding: "So I leave my makeup on at night and clean my face in the morning."

However, dermatologists don't advise sleeping in with makeup as it will "irritate the skin, clog the pores" and can cause a breakout, per Web MD.

READ MORE: What's the Meaning Behind Madonna's Very First Tattoo?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles