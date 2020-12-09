Khloe Kardashian Gets Video-Bombed by Daughter True in Adorable Moment -- WATCH!

Khloe Kardashian is letting True Thompson run the show - literally. The reality star was talking business on her Instagram when her daughter came up and wanted some attention.

Khloe adorably gave her the (video) floor.

True Thomspon Takes Over Mom's Video

Khloe Kardashian was creating a video for 'Poosh's new online shop when her daughter, True Thompson decided that she wants to be in the spotlight. Naturally, being the cool mom that she is, Khloe let her have it.

It turned out to be a really adorable moment!

True was so adorable in her moment in front of the camera, too. Not an ounce of shyness, she said hi and smiles prettily on, as reported by the Hollywood Life.

People having a mad midweek is likely to think this is the best thing they have seen in a while.

"I am so proud and happy for the Poosh team and my sister Kourtney. I know how hard it is to start a business, let alone an e-commerce business and in times of this pandemic and this crazy world," Khloe started. As she was telling her followers to "go and check it out!" - True's little voice chimed in.

Naturally, there's no ignoring the little girl. Me!," she yelled. "Do you want to say hi? Say hi!," Khloe said to her daughter.

True then popped in the frame, excited to be talking to her mom's 123 million Instagram followers.

She was in a good mood as she was all smiles when waving to the camera.

Afterwrads, thinking she's already in the clear, Khloe made second attempt at filming the tribute, but quickly "failed" once again.

In the first few seconds of the second attempt True entered the room to give her mom some eggs.

Even though True did not stay in the frame to chat with Khloe's fans, the mom detailed what was happening behind the scenes, and why she cannot finish the video.

"I tried filming this too many times," she wrote on top of the clip, adding that "True wouldn't let me liiiive."

Khloe addressed True in an attempt to give some sort of warning for her to stay put. "True I'm filming something for Auntie Kourt," to which the cute girl replied, "What?"

Khloe did not bother finishing, probably pushing it off to a later time.

Khloe and Poosh

It's quite ironic though that Khloe is congratulating Kourtney on Poosh when a few weeks back, it is the the reason why they got into some mini Twitter feud.

it can be remembered that Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of her and friend Stephanie Shepherd in a tropical destination on Tuesday, November 17, showing them all fit and toned in bathing suits. The photo was most probably taken Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday celebration getaway.

As the caption of the photo, Kardashian did not say anything but ttagged her health and lifestyle brand, Poosh.

Khloe Kardashian could not hold back though and commented on the post, saying she's confused with why her big sis tagged her brand in a bikini photo and assumed it must be for some "shameless" PR.

Kardashian commented, "Wth [What the hell] does Poosh have to do with this? Oh my God I love a shameless post! I do them all the time."

Kourtney Kardashian clapped back, saying, "Khloe Kardashian you go to Poosh [Instagram page] and find this photo (which Poosh [Instagram post] posted first) then you read the caption to see what the article is about and then go to poosh.com and read the article."

The feud did end, eventually, after some of their respective followers chimed in and defended their idols. Poosh Instagram eventually joined in to clarify why it was tagged in the first place, with the comment reading, "Love this arm workout."

Apparently, Poosh posted the same photo of the two girls earlier in the week with the caption promoting an arm workout. "Learn the top 5 moves for strong and sexy arms, no equipment necessary."

