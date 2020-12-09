January Jones Fires Perfect Clapback To 'Desperate' Bikini Rumors

January Jones is unfazed by her haters, hitting back at a tabloid with a savage response.

On Instagram, the "Mad Men" star posted a screenshot of an email from the National Enquirer, warning the blonde beauty about a forthcoming article regarding her "attention-grabbing bikini" photos.



"To Whom It May Concern: The National Enquirer is preparing to publish a story which reports January Jones has worried friends with her series of attention-grabbing bikini pictures and social media posts," the message stated.

Moreover, the letter mentioned that her friends think her posts are a "desperate cry for attention."

"Sources claim her content smacks of a 'desperate cry for attention' and note how her acting work appears to have dried up before the pandemic took hold."

The publication asked the actress if she had any "statement or wish" to clear the said claims.

January Jones' Brutal Response Towards Her "Friends"

Instead of sending her response, the two-time Golden Globe nominee took things into her own hands and slammed her bashers with a scathing remark.

"Sh*&. They've discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my "friends," she captioned her post.

Aside from the actress trolling the tabloid's email, some of her celebrity friends joined the fun and joked about her concerning Instagram posts.

"It worries me how hot you are, yes," her "Mad Man" co-star Kiernan Shipka wrote.

Supermodel Coco Rocha pointed out how "hot" she is in her recent bikini photo: "I want to live in a world where the only thing I need to worry about is how hot @januaryjones looks in her latest bikini pic. That sounds honestly amazing."

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen responded, "It was me. I'm worried!!!!!" to which the actress replied, "I'M FINE."

It appears that the "The Last Man on Earth" actress is unbothered by her "friends" who are worried over her thirst trap photos.

The mother-of-one then posted another bikini-clad snap wearing a red two-piece swimsuit while subtly holding out her middle finger.

"Had to do it. #DESPERATE," she wrote.

In the wake of the global pandemic, where everyone is forced to quarantine, January Jones regularly updates her followers wearing various swimwear and flaunting her toned body.

In May, the 42-year-old actress posted a photo of herself sporting a gray striped bikini top and sweatpants after she reached 1 million Instagram followers.

"Thanks and peace for all the insta love!" she wrote.

Last month, the blonde babe rocked a 70s-inspired blue two-piece swimsuit featuring a ruffled bikini top and high rise bottom.

Her love for bikinis and intimates did not stop there, as the "X-Men" actress previously launched her collaboration with the brand Pair of Thieves.

"It's a special collection of intimates I designed with my friends at Pair of Thieves...to take you from a cozy cabin to the pole and everywhere in buttweeen," she mentioned, as reported by E! News.

The collaboration with Jones and the brand is their first women's intimate partnership for their Valentine's Day collection.

